Miriam Adelson Bought Trump | Israeli War Crimes THIS WEEK | Dominion Voting Sold | How Did We Miss That #182

A recording from Indie's live video stream of How Did We Miss That, recorded October 12, 2025
Indie
,
Reef Breland
, and
IndieNews Network (INN)
Oct 20, 2025
Stories:

  • ⭐ War Crimes Committed By Israel THIS WEEK

  • ⭐ Dominion Voting is Now Liberty Vote - This Is CONCERNING

  • ⭐ Spy Profiles VANISH, Boeing Profits From Genocide, Media Research Consolidation

  • ⭐ We’re All Living In Miriam Adelson’s World

For the links to all the articles & videos shown on the show plus the links to watch/share on every other platform, click here: https://www.indiemediatoday.com/p/how-did-we-miss-that-182

Indie, IndieNews Network (INN), and Reef Breland
Tonight’s Stories:

Help fund the media you want to see! Indie Media Today and Indie News Network operate on a “Value for Value system.”
Everything we do is free to all. We don’t paywall our content, but we do need - and deeply appreciate - your support in order to keep running. One way to do that is with a monthly or annual subscription here.
A $5/mo subscription here or on Ko-Fi.com helps us continue to produce quality content that challenges mainstream corporate funded narratives & amplify independent voices.
Please support your favorite Indie Media creators!

How Did We Miss That? features articles written by independent journalists who routinely challenge corporate-serving narratives & counter the talking points pushed out by corporate-controlled media. Each episode, we platform the work of dedicated independent reporters, researchers, and grassroots news outlets who are digging deeper on issues that matter. Break free from the media focused on the duopoly and discover the news you’re not supposed to see.

Perfect for viewers who:

  • Are skeptical of corporate-controlled news narratives

  • Want to be more deeply informed on critical issues

  • Believe in supporting independent journalism

  • Feel like there’s always more to the story

Subscribe to

IndieNews Network (INN)
and hit the bell 🔔 so you never miss an episode. Stay informed with the stories that matter, but don’t always make the front page.

What’s a major story you feel was underreported? Share your thoughts in the comments below. Watch new episodes LIVE Sunday nights at 10pm ET / 7pm PT on YouTube, Rumble, Bitchute, Odysee, Twitch, Kick & X.

Co-Host Indie is also:

Co-Host Reef Breland is also:

  • INN‘s Technical Director

  • Co-Founder, Indie News Network

  • Executive producer, stream engineer & co-host of INN News

  • Producer and co-host of Boats Smashing Into Other Boats on INN

Credits:

  • ⭐ Co-Host, Producer, Stream & Podcast Engineer, Clip Editor: Indie

  • ⭐ Co-Host, Producer & Technical Director: Reef Breland

  • ⭐ Thumbnails & Outro: Indie & & Zago Brothers

  • ⭐ Intro: BigMadCrab & Jesse Jett

  • ⭐ Music: “Redpilled” by Jesse Jett & “Depop Culture” by Jesse Jett

Indie’s Links:

Reef’s Links:

INN Links:

INN Newsletter by Indie News Network
The Substack home of Indie News Network, a collaborative network of Independent content creators who challenge narratives. Weekly network updates, livestream alerts, original articles and more!
By IndieNews Network (INN)

Hi! I’m Indie. “Indie” is not just a person - but a persona and a project representing a fiercely independent, anti-corporate media operation. It’s the voice of a politically unaligned critic and curator who exists outside the traditional Left-Right duopoly. The mission is to act as a watchdog of the mainstream media (MSM) while championing and amplifying truly independent journalists and perspectives that are corporate-free.

