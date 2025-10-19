LIVESTREAM Tonight! Miriam Adelson Bought Trump | Israeli War Crimes THIS WEEK | Dominion Voting Sold | How Did We Miss That on INN | Starts at 10pm ET
How Did We Miss That #182 @HowDidWeMissTha | 10/19/25 @ 10pm ET / 7pm PT | @indleftnews @indiemediatoday @ReefBreland @IndieNewsNow_ | co-Founders of Indie News Network indienews.network @GetIndieNews
Tonight’s Stories:
⭐ We’re All Living In Miriam Adelson’s World
Trump Keeps Admitting That He Is Bought And Owned By The World’s Richest Israeli: Caitlin Johnstone
⭐ War Crimes Committed By Israel THIS WEEK
The infuriating case of Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya: Palestine Will Be Free
Palestinian hostages released into devastation, heartbreak – Ceasefire Day 5: Israel Palestine News
Israel massacres family of 11 in Gaza – “Ceasefire” Day 8: Israel-Palestine News
Wait... So Now Israel is Killing Palestinians to Protect Them... from Hamas? Make it make sense.
I thought Israelis accused Hamas of Using Palestinians as Human Shields?
“Most Moral Army in the World”
The IDF ELECTROCUTED HIS EYES
⭐ Dominion Voting is Now Liberty Vote - This Is CONCERNING
Half of America’s Voting Machines Now Owned by a MAGA Oligarch: Dissent in Bloom
⭐ Reminder: No Kings is Corporate Establishment Backed & Funded
The Hypocrisy of the “No Kings Rallies”: Indie, Indie Media Today
Cory Booker had a great time coopting & cosplaying like he’s on the side of the people
Nancy Pelosi broke a crown, maybe it was composed of irony?
⭐ Spy Profiles VANISH, Boeing Profits From Genocide, Media Research Consolidation
Edison Research Sold to Bigger Market Research Firm SSRS
Boeing’s Arms Sales Thrive on Gaza Genocide: Donald Shaw, Sludge
Social Media Spies Exposed: Profiles Vanish After MintPress Report: Alan MacLeod, Mintpress News
EXCLUSIVE: from @WitShitGo:
Several members of the Defend Our Juries Signal chat group (that have been charged under S13) are reporting that PayPal have closed their accounts. I don’t think this has been reported anywhere yet. He is still currently pre-charge awaiting his fate! Matt from The Homeless Left covered the arrest last month.
GoFundMes for our friends who need help - Chanda Masta, Anthony Malecki's sister-in-law, Aspen Martin
Nataliya Vlchekova - Here Legally, Held by ICE in Ohio, Deporting Her to Ukraine?
#Justice4Aspen - Aspen Martin fighting 33 year minimum mandatory sentence for drug trafficking
Fundraiser LIVESTREAM 10/29 on INN, costreamed by Dissent in Bloom
1-on-1 with Aspen and Halo from Saturday
I went on with Hard Lens Media and Prolepilled to talk about the story
Hard Lens Media: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ANS2aNPikCc
Prolepilled: https://youtu.be/6TQGSsNVfyA
LinkTree: https://linktr.ee/Justice4Aspen
Multiple channels will livestream the event in the days & weeks following
How Did We Miss That? features articles written by independent journalists who routinely challenge corporate-serving narratives & counter the talking points pushed out by corporate-controlled media.
