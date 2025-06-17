Indie Media Today

Infammable
Jun 18

I got into politics in 2016 listening to Congressional Dish. I began to see things weren’t right at that point. I hadn’t done another deep dive till late last year when I learned of Project 2025. It was then that I became horrified and I’ve been watching everything burn down since then, but I’m also learning about Peter Thiel and the voting fraud through journalist like you. For me I was and still am ignorant. I was also privileged and I own all of that. But I am awake now and I want to do something to slow this dumpster fire. Having this less common knowledge and watching my country turn into rot is maddening and torturous to experience. What’s the hardest and I am sure you all know this and have felt this longer than I….having the knowledge and wanting to bring together 2 people living in completely different realities. To answer your question…for me the No Kings Day was an act of courage. It was daring to expose myself when the threat of violence had increased. It was choosing my values over the fear. It was symbolic and it has brought me to meet new people in my community. So I consider that all to be positive and I am open to all other ideas. I cannot do nothing when I still believe in humanity.

Lisa Tyree
Jun 18

We accomplished a lot. We met the goal of over 3.5% of the population that's required to overthrow this Fascist-in-the-making dictator Trump!

