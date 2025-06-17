What Was Accomplished?

So I've publicly asked multiple times here on Notes a few things about "No Kings" day that people here seemed to be very excited over. I've gotten exactly one response from the 13+ million people who attended one.

What did the people celebrating attending the “No Kings” protest rallies yesterday accomplish?

What happened Saturday is the result of when people turn off their critical thinking skills & just turn out because “vibes and feels.” There was no actual plan to stop anything, just to complain in public.

The rally was organized by the party that rigged their last 3 Presidential candidates and partially funded by a billionaire heiress of the largest employer in the country - who is directly responsible for millions of Americans who work for her company being underpaid, still required to be on food stamps & not given enough hours to earn a living (WalMart). I brought an assortment of tweets for receipts here…

Democrats’ Hypocrisy About Royalty & Monarchies

13 million people stood in a street or a park or wherever with no real demand, many of whom voted for Kamala Harris last November - who, if we recall, was anointed as the eventual Democratic candidate by the donors (like a King/Queen).

As a reminder of very recent history, Joe Biden was the winner of the 2024 Democratic primary, even though most who voted for him were effectively forced to choose him. Throughout the primary, Democratic Party bosses made it clear to everyone that Biden was going to be the candidate Democrats HAD to vote for, as the incumbent and the only serious challenge to Trump - which they all knew he wasn’t.

Of course, a coup was engineered within the Democratic party - one that everyone knew was coming for 3 years - and it resulted in Harris being installed as the nominee to "challenge" Trump. NOBODY (besides the billionaire donors) got to choose her as their candidate. After we all saw how badly they botched the past 4 years, there probably wasn’t ANY Democrat that could have beaten Trump.

The people likely would NOT have, no matter which Democrat she faced in a primary, so the party just ensured she didn’t have to face any challenge - by exposing Biden’s dementia post-primary as “too advanced” (everyone knew for years that he wasn’t really running stuff anyway) to continue. There was even an opportunity to have an open debate and choose a different candidate at the convention, but that was never even seriously part of the conversation.

Everyone around her knew Harris had no chance & would be a miserable failure if she somehow pulled it off, but they still all got in line behind her anyway. The Democrats compromised themselves, bullied a complicit, click-hungry media apparatus, whitewashed & ignored genocide in Gaza, gaslit us on Ukraine not being a proxy war (only to have them admit it was all along) - and even blackmailed half of Hollywood to attempt to make it happen.

Antony Blinken and Jake Sullivan, effectively, ran foreign policy for the country under the Biden admin. Anita Dunn, it’s come out, made a lot of the domestic policy decisions. Nobody elected any of them, last I checked.

What Happens Now?

Now - back to Saturday's "No Kings" <facepalm> day:

And now, the Democratic party, again, wants you to believe they would be a positive alternative to Trump, and gave people an opportunity to yell “Orange Man Bad!” in the streets, funded by the corporate America largely getting in line with Trump’s agenda.

This seems like it was a liberal pink pussy hat party 2.0, 8 years later. Everyone who attended went home that night, felt a little better about themselves for a day and then watched World War III continue to unfold, supported by the same Democrats who organized the “protest rallies” - nothing fundamentally changed.

Not one person celebrating “No Kings” on Saturday wants to answer these questions?

What happened on Sunday?

What happens on Monday?

Is there ANY follow up?

ANY direct action?

ANY way to make elected officials uncomfortable so they change their behavior?

I didn’t think so. Please prove me wrong. Or explain what was accomplished that has everyone acting like something was?

Again, I got 1 response in 2 days - I have more than 7500 followers on Substack Notes.

