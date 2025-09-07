LIVESTREAM Tonight! Israel Pushing to Censor & Sanction Critics | Kilmar Abrego Garcia | Gaza City Leveled | How Did We Miss That on INN | Starts at 10pm ET
How Did We Miss That #176 @HowDidWeMissTha | 9/7/25 @ 10pm ET / 7pm PT | @indleftnews @indiemediatoday @ReefBreland | co-Founders of Indie News Network indienews.network @GetIndieNews
Tonight’s Stories:
⭐ Kilmar Abrego Garcia: The Process is Part of the Punishment
Debunking DHS’s Claims About Kilmar Abrego Garcia: Arturo Dominguez, Decolonized Journalism
⭐ Israel’s Murderous Rampage in Gaza & West Bank and the Western Press that Whitewashes It
Western media will always give Israel the benefit of propaganda:Assal Rad, The New Arab
Israel is besieging Gaza City from three directions: Forensic Architecture
Leaflets Dropped over Gaza City
Greg Stoker video from Smud Flotilla
Airstrikes, explosive vehicles, and bulldozers cause ‘insane’ destruction in Gaza City, eyewitnesses and civil defense say: Tareq Hajjaj, Mondoweiss
The new Israeli map proposing to annex 80% of the West Bank, explained: Qassam Muaddi, Mondoweiss
⭐ Palestine Chronicle & NGOs Targeted for Documenting Israel’s War Crimes
The Palestine Chronicle Case: When Truth Becomes the Crime: Ramzy Baroud, Palestine Chronicle
The Trump Administration Sanctions Palestinian NGOs For Documenting Israeli War Crimes.
⭐ More Substack Enshittification: When Will it Stop?
My support issue with Substack AI bot
Your Writing Is Not Safe On Substack: Nuk, Infrequency-FM
⭐ Lightning Round!
The Ford Foundation: a fork-tongued global mafia front: Paul Cudenec
Van Life - Is it a Choice, Is it “Laziness” or is it Something Else Entirely?
Is Universal Music Going to War with Rick Beato?: Ted Gioia, The Honest Broker
Matt Taibbi has completely lost the plot
GoFundMes for our friends who need help - Chanda Masta & Anthony Malecki
Chanda Masta
Nataliya Vlchekova - Here Legally, Held by ICE in Ohio, Deporting Her to Ukraine?
Keith McHenry sounds the alarm about San Jose TENT CITY for Homeless
