⭐ Iran Is a MESS. The Admin is Trying to Hide the Damage & Carefully Micromanage the News

Over 750 SCHOOLS and 350 HEATH CENTERS Attacked. This is what Israel does.: Robina Qureshi Robina Qureshi https://substack.com/@robinaqureshi/note/c-238643110?r=539iu&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=notes-share-action

WHO Claims just 20 Hospitals: TRT World https://www.trtworld.com/article/7b859cd14a34

Attacking Orphanages: Dissent in Bloom Dissent in Bloom https://substack.com/@dissentinbloom/note/c-235774934?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=539iu

‘Heartbreaking, barbaric’: US, Israel bomb Iran’s century-old health center: PressTV https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2026/04/02/766223/Heartbreaking-barbaric-US-Israel-bomb-Iran-century-old-health-center-

US Satellite Firm Blacks Out Iran War Images Per US Government Request: Alan Mosley, Antiwar Alan Mosley https://news.antiwar.com/2026/04/05/us-satellite-firm-blacks-out-iran-war-images-per-us-government-request



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