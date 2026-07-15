⭐ Was Nolan Wells LYNCHED, AI Worst Case Scenario, EAC FIRED by Trump, DARK MONEY in Michigan
What Happened to Nolan Wells? Black teen in Mississippi disappears July 4, body found, rumors of KKK Ritual or fight w/ white kids Ossiana Tepfenhart
They Built a Machine That Knows Everything You’ve Ever Done.: Karim, BettBeat Media BettBeat Media
Trump Pushes Out Remaining Members of Bipartisan Election Commission Ahead of Midterms: Jen Fifield, ProPublica
Chemical Lobby, Dark Money Group, and Billionaire GOP Donor Money Routed to Pro-Stevens Super PAC: Robbie Jaeger, PolitiFi Robbie Jaeger
All episode links, found here: https://www.indiemediatoday.com/p/indie-news-now-live-links-07-14-26?r=539iu
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Hi! I’m Indie. “Indie” is not just a person - but a persona and a project representing a fiercely independent, anti-corporate media operation. It’s the voice of a politically unaligned critic and curator who exists outside the traditional Left-Right duopoly. The mission is to seek a trustworthy alternative set of sources apart from the mainstream media (MSM) by championing and amplifying truly independent journalists and perspectives that are corporate-free.
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