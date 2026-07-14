Stories:

⭐ Caitlin Johnstone Articulates What’s In My Brain on Bernie Sanders and Lindsey Graham

⭐ A Study in Propaganda Dissemination & Narrative Management - Mitch McConnell

Next door neighbor confirmed it (allegedly), this person demands proof with a photo of him and the newspaper. So they published one. https://x.com/mamasissiesays/status/2075995858261389612?s=46&t=l_iy3TIb0ynzeH0gjwLxAA

Investigate his wife? https://x.com/NatalieMonarrez/status/2076680935659929883?s=20

Meanwhile his wife is redecorating and flying to China? https://x.com/mamasissiesays/status/2075995858261389612?s=46&t=l_iy3TIb0ynzeH0gjwLxAA

Clearly no longer alive, the entire machine has come together to lie about Mitch McConnell - WHY? https://x.com/cwebbonline/status/2076483510836322781?s=20

The Official Statement Never Mentioned his good Friend Miss Lindsey (MSZNC propagandist accepted it unquestionably) https://x.com/mychaelschnell/status/2076418083908907065?s=20

Proof that a newspaper in a photo with today’s paper is not proof of anything https://x.com/realdefender45/status/2076498641993257018?s=20

There is an August 3 deadline for a Special Election, or it falls to the General in November - why is everyone going along with running out the clock? Is this even the case? https://x.com/Villgecrazylady/status/2073885557382316128?s=20



⭐ VAPORIZING Humans, Rafah Model in Lebanon, PragerU Taking Maxwell Education Op, IDF in Venezuela

⭐ Indie Reads the Unlimited Hangout Article About Polymarket (2nd hour)

The Secret History of Polymarket - Part 1: Whitney Webb and Mark Goodwin, Unlimited Hangout https://unlimitedhangout.com/2026/06/investigative-series/the-secret-history-of-polymarket-part-1/



⭐ Was Nolan Wells LYNCHED?, AI Worst Case Scenario, EAC FIRED by Trump, DARK MONEY in Michigan

⭐ GoFundMes Need Help - Words of Will, Nataliya Vlchekova, Aspen Martin, RIP Chanda Masta

Words of Will - his wife Elizabeth was diagnosed with breast cancer recently. She had her hours reduced to part time and he is doing door dash while taking care of 2 kids and her. They have no help. https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-elizabeth-her-boys-through-breast-cancer https://x.com/Words_Of_Will_/status/2058576579656102008?s=20



Nataliya Vlchekova - Here Legally, Held for more than 8 MONTHS by ICE in Ohio, Deporting Her to Ukraine https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-nataliyas-legal-fight-with-ice



#Justice4Aspen - Aspen Martin facing DECADES in prison for drug trafficking for being a passenger in someone else’s RV. LinkTree: https://linktr.ee/Justice4Aspen https://gofund.me/fd8c305c9



Chanda Masta - Sadly, she lost her fight to cancer on Thursday, April 2 and returned home. If there’s anything you can do, it’s greatly appreciated. The Chanda Masta Fuck Cancer Collection is now available at the Indie News Shop. https://indienewsshop.itemorder.com/shop/category/663020/ https://indiemediaawards.substack.com/p/chanda-masta?r=539iu



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Hi! I’m Indie. “Indie” is not just a person - but a persona and a project representing a fiercely independent, anti-corporate media operation. It’s the voice of a politically unaligned critic and curator who exists outside the traditional Left-Right duopoly. The mission is to act as a watchdog of the mainstream media (MSM) while championing and amplifying truly independent journalists and perspectives that are corporate-free.

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