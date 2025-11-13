⭐ This Week In Zionist War Crimes and Censorship On Their Behalf

Israel Gaslighting Using the Exact Tactic Predicted By Those Who Knew Better Weeks Ago Gaza officials warn thousands remain trapped under rubble, say aid flow ‘critically insufficient’: The Cradle https://thecradle.co/articles/gaza-officials-warn-thousands-remain-trapped-under-rubble-say-aid-flow-critically-insufficient We covered this on Oct 19: https://youtu.be/Xc8xs0VTrMc?si=HyWYYOUF5wdPOCOR&t=1717 We covered this on Oct 12: https://youtu.be/H5L6RFWQuoU?si=JgNBBWfbtC2Et5Bd&t=1317

Remember That Israel Has Attacked Multiple Sovereign Nations in 2025. Israel Massively Escalates Strikes on Lebanon as Hezbollah Threatens Retaliation: Jason Ditz, Antiwar https://news.antiwar.com/2025/11/06/israel-massively-escalates-strikes-on-lebanon-as-hezbollah-threatens-retaliation/



Israelis Admit Truth Freely, The Rest Of The World Vehemently Denies It So They Feel Better About Funding It Ex-Mossad chief, behind ICJ blackmail campaign, brags Israel has installed a global sabotage network https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20251030-ex-mossad-chief-behind-icj-blackmail-campaign-brags-israel-has-installed-a-global-sabotage-network/



Videos Containing Evidence of Israeli War Crimes Deleted by YouTube YouTube Has Removed Over 700 Videos of Israeli War Crimes: Raúl Cámara, Left Voice https://www.leftvoice.org/youtube-has-removed-over-700-videos-of-israeli-war-crimes



A Swastika Was Spray Painted Outside Yeshiva the Day After Mamdani Won. Guess Who? Every. Time. Fedora-wearing bicyclist who scrawled swastikas at NYC yeshiva caught on video: By Reuven Fenton, Jorge Fitz-Gibbon and Vaughn Golden, New York Post https://nypost.com/2025/11/05/us-news/fedora-wearing-bicyclist-who-scrawled-swastikas-at-nyc-yeshiva-caught-on-video/?utm_campaign=nypost_metro&utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social



