LIVESTREAM Tonight! ICE: Gestapo 2.0 | YouTube Deletes War Crimes | Churches Exposed | IndieNewsNow LIVE! 11-11-25 on INN | Starts at 10pm ET
BREAKING NEWS: "How Did We Miss That" is evolving... and moving! Introducing IndieNewsNow LIVE! @IndieNewsNow_ @IndLeftNews @IndieMediaToday @GetIndieNews
BREAKING NEWS: “How Did We Miss That” is evolving… and moving!
Introducing IndieNewsNow LIVE! Still covering stories corporate media doesn’t want to tell, and from an angle they would NEVER tell it.
Join Indie LIVE every Tuesday night here and onat 10pm ET / 7pm CT
Stories:
⭐ ICE is Literally The Gestapo. They Get Off on the Cruelty.
Congress Investigating ICE Detaining More Than 170 AMERICAN Citizens. What Will Happen?
Joint Congressional Investigation Launched in Response to ProPublica’s Revelations on Detained Americans: Nicole Foy, ProPublica
Horrifying! People Here Legally Terrorized in Front of Kids BY DESIGN
ICE Agents Detain Daycare Teacher in Chicago: M. Carlstad and Gwen Lee, Left Voice
ICE Took a Green Card Holder Leaving for Work Just Weeks After His Baby’s Birth: Dissent in Bloom
CBP now Taking Over ICE - No BUENO.
Border Patrol achieves its goal of becoming THE national police force.: Borderland Talk with Jenn Budd
⭐ This Week In Zionist War Crimes and Censorship On Their Behalf
Israel Gaslighting Using the Exact Tactic Predicted By Those Who Knew Better Weeks Ago
Gaza officials warn thousands remain trapped under rubble, say aid flow ‘critically insufficient’: The Cradle
We covered this on Oct 19:
We covered this on Oct 12:
Remember That Israel Has Attacked Multiple Sovereign Nations in 2025.
Israel Massively Escalates Strikes on Lebanon as Hezbollah Threatens Retaliation: Jason Ditz, Antiwar
Israelis Admit Truth Freely, The Rest Of The World Vehemently Denies It So They Feel Better About Funding It
Ex-Mossad chief, behind ICJ blackmail campaign, brags Israel has installed a global sabotage network
Videos Containing Evidence of Israeli War Crimes Deleted by YouTube
YouTube Has Removed Over 700 Videos of Israeli War Crimes: Raúl Cámara, Left Voice
A Swastika Was Spray Painted Outside Yeshiva the Day After Mamdani Won. Guess Who? Every. Time.
Fedora-wearing bicyclist who scrawled swastikas at NYC yeshiva caught on video: By Reuven Fenton, Jorge Fitz-Gibbon and Vaughn Golden, New York Post
⭐ Prisons Murder Inmate From THIRST, Data Centers Lobbying Congress, Churches Who Aren’t Helping: Lightning Round
He Died of Thirst in Solitary Confinement. Now His Family Is Suing for Answers.: Jacob R Swartz, Reason Magazine
Data centers are fueling the lobbying industry, not just the growth of AI: Carolyn Neugarten, OpenSecrets
Senate Votes Down Resolution To Block Trump From Starting a War With Venezuela: Dave DeCamp, Antiwar News
Exposing Just How Many Churches Refuse to Help A Desperate Person in Need
https://x.com/abby4thepeople/status/1986434967535296931?s=20
https://x.com/tdefenseless28/status/1986786418950058111?s=20
https://www.tiktok.com/@nikalie.monroe/video/7570382743134096653?_r=1&_t=ZP-91CYR93Ayyd@nikalie.monroeWest End Baptist Church in Clanton AL would not help feed a starving baby. #fyp #fypシ #fypシ゚viral #testingyourchurch #church #faith #religion #baby #hungrybabytest #viral #trending #tiktok #capcut #duet #nikaliemonroe #testingyourfaith #community #testingyourheart #churchtiktok #viralvideoTiktok failed to load.
Enable 3rd party cookies or use another browser
https://www.tiktok.com/@nikalie.monroe/video/7570574248146652430?_r=1&_t=ZP-91CYR93Ayyd
Enable 3rd party cookies or use another browser
⭐ GoFundMes for our friends who need help - Chanda Masta, Nataliya Vlchekova, Aspen Martin
Chanda Masta - check out our INN 1-on-1 from last month
Nataliya Vlchekova - Here Legally, Held by ICE in Ohio, Deporting Her to Ukraine?
#Justice4Aspen - Aspen Martin fighting 33 years in prison for drug trafficking. Fundraiser Wednesday
LinkTree: https://linktr.ee/Justice4Aspen
Fundraiser LIVESTREAM Wednesday, 10/29 on INN, costreamed by Dissent in Bloom
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oR3V8lJd0Z8&t=31s
Check Out Our News and Live Streaming Website!
Watch LIVE Everywhere!
⭐ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FtBuW8oqTZE
⭐ Rumble: https://rumble.com/v71k448-ice-gestapo-2.0-youtube-deletes-war-crimes-churches-exposed-indienewsnow-li.html
⭐ BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/yexZZaDtZuHw/
⭐ Odysee: https://odysee.com/ICE--Gestapo-2.0---YouTube-Deletes-War-Crimes---Churches-Exposed---IndieNewsNow-LIVE!-11-11-25:fabb22237b5da855bac6f8d1bf70ad68a327f78b
⭐ IndieMediaToday Substack: https://open.substack.com/live-stream/77750?utm_source=post-publish
⭐ Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/indienewsnetwork
⭐ Self-hosted: https://IndieNewsNow.com/live
Help fund the media you want to see! Indie Media Today and Indie News Network operate on a “Value for Value system.”
Everything we do is free to all. We don’t paywall our content, but we do need - and deeply appreciate - your support in order to keep running. One way to do that is with a monthly or annual subscription here.
A $5/mo subscription here or on Ko-Fi.com helps us continue to produce quality content that challenges mainstream corporate funded narratives & amplify independent voices.
Please support your favorite Indie Media creators!
About the Show
IndieNewsNow LIVE! features articles written by independent journalists who routinely challenge corporate-serving narratives & counter the talking points pushed out by corporate-controlled media. Each episode, we platform the work of dedicated independent reporters, researchers, and grassroots news outlets who are digging deeper on issues that matter. Break free from the media focused on the duopoly and discover the news you’re not supposed to see.
Watch new episodes LIVE Sunday nights at 10pm ET / 7pm PT on YouTube, Rumble, Bitchute, Odysee, Twitch, Kick, X, Substack and IndieNewsNow.
Perfect for viewers who:
Are skeptical of corporate-controlled news narratives
Want to be more deeply informed on critical issues
Believe in supporting independent journalism
Feel like there’s always more to the story
Subscribe to Indie News Network and hit the bell 🔔 so you never miss an episode. Stay informed with the stories that matter, but don’t always make the front page.
Podcast
Find the podcast on Spotify, Apple, iHeart, Amazon + most other major platforms. Catch up on previous episodes here: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/independentleftnews
Host is also:
Founder & Publisher ofSubstack @IndieMediaToday
Co-Founder,
Creator of the@IndieMediaAward
Executive producer, engineer & co-host of American Tradition with Jesse Jett on INN
Credits:
⭐ Host, Producer, Stream & Podcast Engineer, Clip Editor: Indie Left
⭐ Technical Director: Reef Breland
⭐ Thumbnails & Outro: Indie & & Zago Brothers
⭐ Intro: BigMadCrab & Jesse Jett
⭐ Music: “Redpilled” by Jesse Jett & “Depop Culture” by Jesse Jett
Indie’s Links:
⭐ Linktree: https://linktr.ee/indleft
⭐ Indie Media Awards: https://linktr.ee/indiemediaawards
INN Links:
⭐ Network Channels: https://indienews.network
⭐ Network Members: https://linktr.ee/innmembers
⭐ Substack Newsletter:
Hi! I’m Indie. “Indie” is not just a person - but a persona and a project representing a fiercely independent, anti-corporate media operation. It’s the voice of a politically unaligned critic and curator who exists outside the traditional Left-Right duopoly. The mission is to act as a watchdog of the mainstream media (MSM) while championing and amplifying truly independent journalists and perspectives that are corporate-free.
Founder,
Publisher, Indie Media Today, IndieNewsNow &
Producer, co-host & livestream engineer of multiple shows
Founder, the Indie Media Awards
Break free from the media focused on the duopoly and discover the news you’re not supposed to see!
Thanks for your great work!
We've restacked and shared this link on 'The Stacks'
https://askeptic.substack.com/p/the-stacks