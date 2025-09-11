Taibbi Has Lost the Plot - Ford Foundation Deep Dive - Van Life - Universal Music v DMCA Fair Use - Lightning Round

⭐ More Substack Enshittification - When Will it Stop?
The Ford Foundation: a fork-tongued global mafia front: Paul Cudenec
Van Life - Is it a Choice, Is it “Laziness” or is it Something Else Entirely?
Is Universal Music Going to War with Rick Beato?: Ted Gioia, The Honest Broker,
Matt Taibbi has completely lost the plot -,
GoFundMes for our friends who need help - Anthony Malecki and Anthony Malecki
Chanda Masta
Nataliya Vlchekova - Here Legally, Held by ICE in Ohio, Deporting Her to Ukraine?
Keith McHenry sounds the alarm about San Jose TENT CITY for Homeless
Check Out Our News and Live Streaming Website!
All episode links, found here: https://www.indiemediatoday.com/p/how-did-we-miss-that-176
