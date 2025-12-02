GoFundMes for our friends who need help - Chanda Masta, Nataliya Vlchekova, Aspen Martin #Justice4Aspen #ReinstateCharlieMac1912 #GivingTuesday

⭐ GoFundMes for our friends who need help - Chanda Masta, Nataliya Vlchekova, Aspen Martin #Justice4Aspen, Reinstate Charlie Mac on X
Chanda Masta - fighting Stage 4 small cell lung cancer that has now spread to her liver and femurs.
Nataliya Vlchekova - Here Legally, Held by ICE in Ohio, Deporting Her to Ukraine
“Nataliya is being deported for not filing paperwork on time” https://x.com/AnthonyMalecki/status/1989213400732430631?s=20
This is her letter for Asylum from 9 years ago:
https://x.com/AnthonyMalecki/status/1984546516082868224?s=20
https://x.com/AnthonyMalecki/status/1984556972470042885?s=20
https://x.com/AnthonyMalecki/status/1984560184807850270?s=20
https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-nataliyas-legal-fight-with-ice
#Justice4Aspen - Aspen Martin fighting 33 years in prison for drug trafficking for being a passenger in someone else’s RV.
We Lost Charlie Mac’s X Account!
https://x.com/Golden__Monarch/status/1988398440347562248?s=20
https://x.com/therevjoeblank/status/1987094986509234381?s=20
Check Out Our News and Live Streaming Website!
All episode links, found here: https://www.indiemediatoday.com/p/indie-news-now-live-11-25-25-links
Indie’s Links:
⭐ Linktree: https://linktr.ee/indleft
⭐ IndieNewsNow: https://IndieNewsNow.com
⭐ Twitter/X: https://x.com/@IndLeftNews
INN Links:
⭐ Network Channels LinkTree: indienews.network
⭐ Network Members LinkTree: linktr.ee/innmembers
⭐ Substack: innnewsletter.com/
Help fund the media you want to see! Indie Media Today and Indie News Network operate on a “Value for Value system.”
Everything we do is free to all. We don’t paywall our content, but we do need - and deeply appreciate - your support in order to keep running. One way to do that is with a monthly or annual subscription here.
A $5/mo subscription here or on Ko-Fi.com helps us continue to produce quality content that challenges mainstream corporate funded narratives & amplify independent voices.
Please support your favorite Indie Media creators!
Hi! I’m Indie. “Indie” is not just a person - but a persona and a project representing a fiercely independent, anti-corporate media operation. It’s the voice of a politically unaligned critic and curator who exists outside the traditional Left-Right duopoly. The mission is to seek a trustworthy alternative set of sources apart from the mainstream media (MSM) by championing and amplifying truly independent journalists and perspectives that are corporate-free.
Founder,
Publisher, Indie Media Today, IndieNewsNow.com &
Producer, co-host & livestream engineer of multiple shows
Founder, the Indie Media Awards
Break free from the media focused on the duopoly and discover the news you’re not supposed to see!