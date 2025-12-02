GoFundMes for our friends who need help - Chanda Masta, Nataliya Vlchekova, Aspen Martin #Justice4Aspen #ReinstateCharlieMac1912 #GivingTuesday

⭐ GoFundMes for our friends who need help - Chanda Masta, Nataliya Vlchekova, Aspen Martin #Justice4Aspen, Reinstate Charlie Mac on X

Chanda Masta - fighting Stage 4 small cell lung cancer that has now spread to her liver and femurs. Chanda Masta https://www.facebook.com/share/p/17iHSn7zXw/?mibextid=wwXIfr https://www.gofundme.com/f/stand-by-chanda-in-her-cancer-fight

Nataliya Vlchekova - Here Legally, Held by ICE in Ohio, Deporting Her to Ukraine “Nataliya is being deported for not filing paperwork on time” https://x.com/AnthonyMalecki/status/1989213400732430631?s=20 This is her letter for Asylum from 9 years ago:

https://x.com/AnthonyMalecki/status/1984546516082868224?s=20 https://x.com/AnthonyMalecki/status/1984556972470042885?s=20 https://x.com/AnthonyMalecki/status/1984560184807850270?s=20 https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-nataliyas-legal-fight-with-ice

#Justice4Aspen - Aspen Martin fighting 33 years in prison for drug trafficking for being a passenger in someone else’s RV. https://x.com/Plucille54/status/1992624206974943514?s=20 Aspen’s Art: https://www.artspenstudio.com/ LinkTree: https://linktr.ee/Justice4Aspen https://gofund.me/fd8c305c9

We Lost Charlie Mac’s X Account! https://x.com/chanmasta/status/1989878770531209595?s=20 https://x.com/halobenson/status/1988382346559803441?s=20 https://x.com/Golden__Monarch/status/1988398440347562248?s=20 https://x.com/Plucille54/status/1988751662836568421?s=20 https://x.com/Plucille54/status/1988046312571613681?s=20 https://x.com/OLightworker/status/1982477627089891770?s=20 https://x.com/therevjoeblank/status/1987094986509234381?s=20 https://x.com/DNVFreeJA/status/1982541788780081238?s=20 https://x.com/Plucille54/status/1989840839321760158?s=20 https://x.com/Winfield_24/status/1988391256226230521?s=20 https://x.com/Plucille54/status/1982847397261914212?s=20

Check Out Our News and Live Streaming Website! https://IndieNewsNow.com



All episode links, found here: https://www.indiemediatoday.com/p/indie-news-now-live-11-25-25-links

Indie’s Links:

INN Links:

Help fund the media you want to see! Indie Media Today and Indie News Network operate on a “Value for Value system.”

Everything we do is free to all. We don’t paywall our content, but we do need - and deeply appreciate - your support in order to keep running. One way to do that is with a monthly or annual subscription here.

A $5/mo subscription here or on Ko-Fi.com helps us continue to produce quality content that challenges mainstream corporate funded narratives & amplify independent voices.

Please support your favorite Indie Media creators!

Hi! I’m Indie. “Indie” is not just a person - but a persona and a project representing a fiercely independent, anti-corporate media operation. It’s the voice of a politically unaligned critic and curator who exists outside the traditional Left-Right duopoly. The mission is to seek a trustworthy alternative set of sources apart from the mainstream media (MSM) by championing and amplifying truly independent journalists and perspectives that are corporate-free.

Break free from the media focused on the duopoly and discover the news you’re not supposed to see!