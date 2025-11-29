Johnny Vedmore SLAPPed with Takedown Requests, Censoring His Work

⭐ Journalist Johnny Vedmore Censored Using SLAPP and Takedown Requests for Junkermann and David Sullivan investigations Johnny Vedmore

Long post detailing the censorship and Takedown Requests filed against journalist Johnny Vedmore regarding Nicole Junkermann and David Sullivan investigations https://x.com/JohnnyVedmore/status/1992666440973824265?s=20



Published an Article on Substack About billionaire David Sullivan https://x.com/JohnnyVedmore/status/1989388125551169990?s=20



Weaponizing the Copyright Claim System X Censors it: https://x.com/JohnnyVedmore/status/1991272214419603747?s=20 Substack too: https://x.com/johnnyvedmore/status/1991284810585719232?s=46&t=l_iy3TIb0ynzeH0gjwLxAA

YouTube has been doing it for a while https://x.com/JohnnyVedmore/status/1991151447174496519?s=20 https://x.com/BalgBlase/status/1991915971125383260?s=20

