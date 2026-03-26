⭐ Schrödinger's War Criminal - The Bibi Psyop - Is He, Or Isn't He? Does It Even Matter?

3/23 - AI Bibi https://x.com/TruthFairy131/status/2036226246489809130?s=20

3/8-3/15 Bibi’s Son Yair goes DARK on Twitter - the exact mourning period of Shiva https://x.com/angeloinchina/status/2032688178214412465

3/15 - The Coffee Shop - AI from 2024 and COVID time https://x.com/tanmoyofc/status/2033484744084832323?s=20 https://x.com/FurkanGozukara/status/2033900669141201243?s=20 https://x.com/NJeunesLeaders/status/2033289377921568846?s=20 https://x.com/arsalantweets1/status/2033324205580681462?s=20 https://x.com/_harziiz/status/2033297736871694593?s=20 https://x.com/rkmtimes/status/2033223711042711831 https://x.com/Cevat_Niksarli/status/2033251196962505022?s=20 https://x.com/InsiderWorld_1/status/2033298663296893029 https://x.com/Chaotic_mind99/status/2033217263449555090

3/16 - The Viewpoint with his Daughters https://x.com/merlinscapital/status/2033528581901435230 https://x.com/KlonnyPin_Gosch/status/2033601880174084285?s=20

3/16 - Rhetoric sure changed... https://x.com/justinpodur/status/2033581230093197694?s=20

3/17 - The Huckabee AI Video & Pic, Fake Pic of Meeting w/ Chiefs https://x.com/HousebotGuy/status/2034357819378729288?s=20 https://x.com/Alfonso97193622/status/2033964182064824821 https://x.com/brain_stimulus/status/2034174696925560941?s=20 https://x.com/WarTrackerX/status/2034166463435550757?s=20 https://x.com/nightmareofIDF/status/2033970056410108383

3/17 - Is this video of the ceiling collapsing AI? https://x.com/theapril29th/status/2034026813190770827?s=20

3/20 - The Press Conference - the Sleeve https://x.com/HashashinTag/status/2034752019043357024 https://x.com/Borg_Cryptos/status/2034987076676890901?s=20 https://x.com/merlinscapital/status/2034788808982413692?s=20

3/22 - Two Different Fake Bibis On the Same Day? https://x.com/DanielGilr44222/status/2035885667771724198?s=20

3/22 - Bibi #1 - Interviewed by FOX News in Arad https://x.com/EthanLevins2/status/2035699727346323902 https://x.com/nick_matau/status/2035851872947589558?s=20

3/22 - Fake Bibi #2 in Shades https://x.com/FurkanGozukara/status/2035710029920170242?s=20

3/22 - Was Bibi #2 AI? https://x.com/nikol84312508/status/2035759126324871357?s=20

Why are Bibi’s guards wearing surgical masks?

Why has no world leader (besides Huckabee) claimed to speak with Bibi?

All episode links, found here: https://www.indiemediatoday.com/p/indie-news-now-live-links-03-24-26

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