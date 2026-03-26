⭐ Schrödinger's War Criminal - The Bibi Psyop - Is He, Or Isn't He? Does It Even Matter?
3/23 - AI Bibi
3/8-3/15 Bibi’s Son Yair goes DARK on Twitter - the exact mourning period of Shiva
3/15 - The Coffee Shop - AI from 2024 and COVID time
https://x.com/tanmoyofc/status/2033484744084832323?s=20
https://x.com/FurkanGozukara/status/2033900669141201243?s=20
https://x.com/NJeunesLeaders/status/2033289377921568846?s=20
https://x.com/arsalantweets1/status/2033324205580681462?s=20
https://x.com/_harziiz/status/2033297736871694593?s=20
https://x.com/rkmtimes/status/2033223711042711831
https://x.com/Cevat_Niksarli/status/2033251196962505022?s=20
https://x.com/InsiderWorld_1/status/2033298663296893029
https://x.com/Chaotic_mind99/status/2033217263449555090
3/16 - The Viewpoint with his Daughters
3/16 - Rhetoric sure changed...
3/17 - The Huckabee AI Video & Pic, Fake Pic of Meeting w/ Chiefs
3/17 - Is this video of the ceiling collapsing AI?
3/20 - The Press Conference - the Sleeve
3/22 - Two Different Fake Bibis On the Same Day?
3/22 - Bibi #1 - Interviewed by FOX News in Arad
3/22 - Fake Bibi #2 in Shades
3/22 - Was Bibi #2 AI?
Why are Bibi’s guards wearing surgical masks?
Why has no world leader (besides Huckabee) claimed to speak with Bibi?
All episode links, found here: https://www.indiemediatoday.com/p/indie-news-now-live-links-03-24-26
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Hi! I’m Indie. “Indie” is not just a person - but a persona and a project representing a fiercely independent, anti-corporate media operation. It’s the voice of a politically unaligned critic and curator who exists outside the traditional Left-Right duopoly. The mission is to seek a trustworthy alternative set of sources apart from the mainstream media (MSM) by championing and amplifying truly independent journalists and perspectives that are corporate-free.
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