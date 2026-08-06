⭐ 10/7 Debunked, "Killing Field" in Gaza, Even BBC Admits It, Hamas to Disarm, Israel Ramps Up Attacks
10/7: A Conspiracy Theory: The Corbett Report The Corbett Report
Israel Setting Conditions for Turning The West Bank from Ethnic Cleansing into a Genocide: Andrey X
Saturday was a “Killing Field” in Gaza: Dr Mark Brauner Doctor Mark Brauner
The Perspective of an American Who Lives in Palestine: Morgan Cooper
The Perspective of an American’s First Experience Learning about Israel: Cortlen Combs
Even the BBC Admits Israeli Snipers Intentionally Shoot Children in the Head
Hamas agrees to disarm, but only if Israel leaves Gaza: Andy Worthington Andy Worthington
Israeli Attacks Massacre 17 Palestinians Across Gaza Despite Hamas Agreeing on Disarmament Plan: Dave DeCamp, Antiwar Dave DeCamp
With Karim Khan’s dismissal, the elimination of the war crimes court is near-complete: Jonathan Cook Jonathan Cook
All episode links, found here: https://www.indiemediatoday.com/p/indie-news-now-live-links-08-04-26?r=539iu
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