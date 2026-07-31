⭐ Israel's Global Influence Operations: War Crimes in Lebanon, Targeting Cyprus, Vietnam, UK

Iraq and Iran agree strategic cooperation document, back dialogue to resolve crises: Middle East Monitor https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20260724-iraq-and-iran-agree-strategic-cooperation-document-back-dialogue-to-resolve-crises/

“MAY”?!? Israeli violations in Lebanon may amount to ‘war crimes’: UN rights chief: Middle East Monitor https://x.com/IndLeftNews/status/2081862795507720647?s=20 https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20260727-israeli-violations-in-lebanon-may-amount-to-war-crimes-un-rights-chief/

Cyprus Appears to Be a Target for Hebrew Speaking Israelis: Fidias Panayiotou https://x.com/IndLeftNews/status/2081472076284567782?s=20

Vietnam’s Government Deepens Its Ties with Israel: Left Voice https://www.leftvoice.org/vietnams-government-deepens-its-ties-with-israel/

Palestine Action barrister facing trial next week for doing his job: Ricky, Council Estate Media https://open.substack.com/pub/councilestatemedia/p/palestine-action-barrister-facing?r=539iu&utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=web



All episode links, found here: https://www.indiemediatoday.com/p/indie-news-now-live-links-07-28-26?r=539iu

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