⭐ Messi Ties to Bibi, IDF & Unit 8200, Croc-filled MOATS, BOMBING Civilian Infrastructure in Iran

Lionel Messi’s Ties to Netanyahu, The Israeli Military and Its Elite Spying Unit 8200: Alan MacLeod, Mintpress News https://www.mintpressnews.com/lionel-messis-ties-to-netanyahu-idf-and-its-elite-spying-agency-unit-8200/291055/

Crocodile-filled moats could surround Israeli prisons holding Palestinians: Reports: AA https://x.com/IndLeftNews/status/2078324327875842396?s=20 https://aa.com.tr/en/middle-east/crocodile-filled-moats-could-surround-israeli-prisons-holding-palestinians-reports/4000872

Israel is STILL TARGETING CHILDREN, Literally Right Now: Mo Hamzeh https://www.instagram.com/reel/DbCLerLA1SR/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

US Strikes Civilian Infrastructure in Iran: Kyle Anzalone, Antiwar Kyle Anzalone https://news.antiwar.com/2026/07/17/us-strikes-civilian-infrastructure-in-iran/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=us-strikes-civilian-infrastructure-in-iran



All episode links, found here: https://www.indiemediatoday.com/p/indie-news-now-live-links-07-21-26?r=539iu

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