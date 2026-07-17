⭐ A Study in Propaganda Dissemination and Narrative Management - Mitch McConnell

Next door neighbor confirmed it (allegedly), this person demands proof with a photo of him and the newspaper. So they published one. https://x.com/mamasissiesays/status/2075995858261389612?s=46&t=l_iy3TIb0ynzeH0gjwLxAA

Investigate his wife? https://x.com/NatalieMonarrez/status/2076680935659929883?s=20

Meanwhile his wife is redecorating and flying to China? https://x.com/NatalieMonarrez/status/2076811368208969848?s=20

Clearly no longer alive, the entire machine has come together to lie about Mitch McConnell - WHY? https://x.com/cwebbonline/status/2076483510836322781?s=20

The Official Statement Never Mentioned his good Friend Miss Lindsey (MSZNC propagandist accepted it unquestionably) https://x.com/mychaelschnell/status/2076418083908907065?s=20

Proof that a newspaper in a photo with today’s paper is not proof of anything https://x.com/realdefender45/status/2076498641993257018?s=20

There is an August 3 deadline for a Special Election, or it falls to the General in November - why is everyone going along with running out the clock? Is this even the case? https://x.com/Villgecrazylady/status/2073885557382316128?s=20



All episode links, found here: https://www.indiemediatoday.com/p/indie-news-now-live-links-07-14-26?r=539iu

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