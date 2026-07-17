⭐ A Study in Propaganda Dissemination and Narrative Management - Mitch McConnell
Next door neighbor confirmed it (allegedly), this person demands proof with a photo of him and the newspaper. So they published one.
Investigate his wife?
Meanwhile his wife is redecorating and flying to China?
Clearly no longer alive, the entire machine has come together to lie about Mitch McConnell - WHY?
The Official Statement Never Mentioned his good Friend Miss Lindsey (MSZNC propagandist accepted it unquestionably)
Proof that a newspaper in a photo with today’s paper is not proof of anything
There is an August 3 deadline for a Special Election, or it falls to the General in November - why is everyone going along with running out the clock? Is this even the case?
All episode links, found here: https://www.indiemediatoday.com/p/indie-news-now-live-links-07-14-26?r=539iu
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