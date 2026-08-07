⭐ Surveillance State 2026- Flock, Axon, ALPRs, Lightpost Cameras, Privacy Issues, Abuse By Cops

From 2024: 5 Facts Every American Needs to Know About Flock Cameras https://x.com/JasonBassler1/status/1817937452432245072?s=20

There’s a LOT More Than Just Flock https://x.com/JasonBassler1/status/2064053344696483934?s=20 https://x.com/tiramisu_fox/status/2083327990721921071?s=46&t=l_iy3TIb0ynzeH0gjwLxAA

Retail Outlets Using Surveillance Cams https://x.com/JasonBassler1/status/2045668955290046532?s=20 https://x.com/AMwakeup/status/2084397895823045090?s=20

NYC Area 1 Year Growth of Flock https://x.com/OrwellDay/status/2083161251908333974?s=20

AXON Rolling Out the Replacement: Champagne Joshi https://x.com/joshwalkos/status/2079634108871745763?s=46&t=l_iy3TIb0ynzeH0gjwLxAA

AXON Lightpost https://x.com/jasonbassler1/status/2075996541140246904?s=46&t=l_iy3TIb0ynzeH0gjwLxAA

That’s not “fighting crime.” That’s blanket surveillance. https://x.com/JasonBassler1/status/2069103578640425056?s=20

If Flock is all about transparency, why do they hide So Much Info https://x.com/JasonBassler1/status/2036134127934505412?s=20

Flock Lied About Federal Contracts https://x.com/JasonBassler1/status/1975732123366465602?s=20

Cops Abusing Access: Escanor Reloaded Sir Escanor (𝘏𝘰𝘱𝘪𝘶𝘮 𝘚𝘭𝘢𝘺𝘦𝘳) https://x.com/EscanorReloaded/status/2078536958268043729?s=20

FLOCK vs. AXON: Benn Jordan https://x.com/truthache68/status/2082460208413184490?s=46&t=l_iy3TIb0ynzeH0gjwLxAA

Amazon tried to link Ring to Flock in the Fall of 2025 - it failed and was removed by Ring by February https://x.com/JasonBassler1/status/1979587088921297050?s=20

Public Pressure Can Force Changes https://x.com/JasonBassler1/status/2025335975786799160?s=20

There’s been a WAVE of People Cutting Down and Disabling Cameras - Don’t Use a Green Laser, be very careful because people can be tracked right back to their homes.

Citizens Are Fighting in Town Councils and State Legislatures - there is a massive fight happening in municipalities all over the country. Flock is fighting back. https://www.instagram.com/p/Dao1GqHMHtz/ https://www.instagram.com/p/Da3as4TyzZL/

Who Owns Flock? Peter Thiel’s buddies. But hotice how every listing goes out of its way to say that he doesn’t own or control Flock. Founders Fund IS invested, however. https://whoistheownerof.com/who-owns-flock-safety-complete-ownership/

Tommy G and Benn Jordan Surveil a Flock Office, The Employees Call the Cops https://youtu.be/S3MQLlMbS-Y?si=RR53Q2Q1KdO-aPc9&t=1565

5 Key Flock Watchdog Sites https://x.com/JasonBassler1/status/2073545641758781833?s=20

DontGetFlocked dot com https://x.com/JasonBassler1/status/2039145973759566305?s=20

A Few Other Channels to follow Tracking This Regularly: AM Wakeup / Steve Poikonen The Last American Vagabond / Ryan Cristian Unlimited Hangout / Whitney Webb The Free Thought Project



All episode links, found here: https://www.indiemediatoday.com/p/indie-news-now-live-links-08-04-26?r=539iu

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