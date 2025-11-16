⭐ Prisons Murder Inmate From THIRST, Data Centers Lobbying Congress, Churches Who Aren’t Helping

He Died of Thirst in Solitary Confinement. Now His Family Is Suing for Answers.: Jacob R Swartz, Reason Magazine https://reason.com/2025/10/29/he-died-of-thirst-in-solitary-confinement-now-his-family-is-suing-for-answers/



Data centers are fueling the lobbying industry, not just the growth of AI: Carolyn Neugarten, OpenSecrets https://www.opensecrets.org/news/2025/11/data-centers-are-fueling-the-lobbying-industry-not-just-the-growth-of-ai



Senate Votes Down Resolution To Block Trump From Starting a War With Venezuela: Dave DeCamp, Antiwar News https://news.antiwar.com/2025/11/06/senate-votes-down-resolution-to-block-trump-from-starting-a-war-with-venezuela/



All episode links, found here: https://www.indiemediatoday.com/p/indie-news-now-live-11-11-25-links

Hi! I'm Indie. "Indie" is not just a person - but a persona and a project representing a fiercely independent, anti-corporate media operation. It's the voice of a politically unaligned critic and curator who exists outside the traditional Left-Right duopoly. The mission is to act as a watchdog of the mainstream media (MSM) while championing and amplifying truly independent journalists and perspectives that are corporate-free.

