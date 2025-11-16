⭐ Prisons Murder Inmate From THIRST, Data Centers Lobbying Congress, Churches Who Aren’t Helping
He Died of Thirst in Solitary Confinement. Now His Family Is Suing for Answers.: Jacob R Swartz, Reason Magazine
Data centers are fueling the lobbying industry, not just the growth of AI: Carolyn Neugarten, OpenSecrets
Senate Votes Down Resolution To Block Trump From Starting a War With Venezuela: Dave DeCamp, Antiwar News
Exposing Just How Many Churches Refuse to Help A Desperate Person in Need
https://x.com/abby4thepeople/status/1986434967535296931?s=20
https://x.com/tdefenseless28/status/1986786418950058111?s=20
https://www.tiktok.com/@nikalie.monroe/video/7570382743134096653?_r=1&_t=ZP-91CYR93Ayyd@nikalie.monroeWest End Baptist Church in Clanton AL would not help feed a starving baby. #fyp #fypシ #fypシ゚viral #testingyourchurch #church #faith #religion #baby #hungrybabytest #viral #trending #tiktok #capcut #duet #nikaliemonroe #testingyourfaith #community #testingyourheart #churchtiktok #viralvideoTiktok failed to load.
Enable 3rd party cookies or use another browser
https://www.tiktok.com/@nikalie.monroe/video/7570574248146652430?_r=1&_t=ZP-91CYR93AyydTiktok failed to load.
Enable 3rd party cookies or use another browser
Check Out Our News and Live Streaming Website!
All episode links, found here: https://www.indiemediatoday.com/p/indie-news-now-live-11-11-25-links
Show Links!
⭐ How Did We Miss That? Podcast: https://creators.spotify.com/pod/show/independentleftnews/
⭐ Amazon Podcasts: https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/3f66c72c-d74b-4a46-a6cc-678c18192a21/how-did-we-miss-that-by-indieleft-media-indienews-network
⭐ How Did We Miss That? Clips & Livestreams: https://indiemediatoday.substack.com/p/how-did-we-miss-that-clips-livestreams
⭐ Indie Media Awards: https://linktr.ee/indiemediaawards
Indie’s Links:
⭐ Linktree: https://linktr.ee/indleft
⭐ IndieNewsNow: https://IndieNewsNow.com
⭐ Twitter/X: https://x.com/@IndLeftNews
INN Links:
⭐ Network Channels LinkTree: indienews.network
⭐ Network Members LinkTree: linktr.ee/innmembers
⭐ Substack: innnewsletter.com/
Help fund the media you want to see! Indie Media Today and Indie News Network operate on a “Value for Value system.”
Everything we do is free to all. We don’t paywall our content, but we do need - and deeply appreciate - your support in order to keep running. One way to do that is with a monthly or annual subscription here.
A $5/mo subscription here or on Ko-Fi.com helps us continue to produce quality content that challenges mainstream corporate funded narratives & amplify independent voices.
Please support your favorite Indie Media creators!
Hi! I’m Indie. “Indie” is not just a person - but a persona and a project representing a fiercely independent, anti-corporate media operation. It’s the voice of a politically unaligned critic and curator who exists outside the traditional Left-Right duopoly. The mission is to act as a watchdog of the mainstream media (MSM) while championing and amplifying truly independent journalists and perspectives that are corporate-free.
Founder,
Publisher, Indie Media Today, IndieNewsNow.com &
Producer, co-host & livestream engineer of multiple shows
Founder, the Indie Media Awards
Break free from the media focused on the duopoly and discover the news you’re not supposed to see!