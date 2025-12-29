⭐ Mockingbird Media, Arming for China 2027, Bolivia General Strike, RIP Greg Biffle - Lightning Round
Remember that CIA has been coopting media figures for decades: Frank church in the 1970s. Dropsite News reminds me of an org that fits that profile.
China 2027 is coming to fruition: Dave DeCamp
Philippines To Get Up To $3.5 Billion in US Military Aid: Dave DeCamp, Antiwar
Trump Administration Approves More Than $11 Billion in Arms Sales for Taiwan: Dave DeCamp, Antiwar
Bolivia’s New ‘Shock’ Economy / General Strike: Arturo Dominguez, Decolonized Journalism: Arturo Dominguez, Decolonized Journalism
INDEFINITE General Strike, Ollie Vargas:
RIP Greg Biffle and family
