⭐ Ceasefire in Name Only, Biweekly Zoom Meeting, Ms Rachel, Pizzaballa Visits Gaza, Nvidia Facility

Despite “Ceasefire,” Israel Is Still Committing Genocide in Gaza: Otto Fors, Left Voice https://www.leftvoice.org/despite-ceasefire-israel-is-still-committing-genocide-in-gaza/

Israel Has Killed Over 400 Palestinians in Gaza Since Trump-Backed ‘Ceasefire’ Went Into Effect: Dave DeCamp, Antiwar Dave DeCamp https://news.antiwar.com/2025/12/21/israel-has-killed-over-400-palestinians-in-gaza-since-trump-backed-ceasefire-went-into-effect/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=israel-has-killed-over-400-palestinians-in-gaza-since-trump-backed-ceasefire-went-into-effect

Ms. Rachel continues to be a beacon of light in a sea of darkness: Assal Rad Assal Rad https://x.com/AssalRad/status/2002814127472013584?s=20



19 New ILLEGAL Settlements in the West Bank: Assal Rad https://x.com/AssalRad/status/2002799561933463561?s=20



Italian Cardinal Pizzaballa visits Palestinian Christians in Gaza ahead of Christmas https://x.com/DalrympleWill/status/2002623731534021102?s=20 https://x.com/IhabHassane/status/2002015044096426137?s=20 https://x.com/IhabHassane/status/2002420095738638664?s=20



“7 Groups of Zionists Hold BiWeekly Zoom Meetings in Secret” But they don’t control ANYTHING! /s https://x.com/infolibnews/status/2001761097620263270



92 Israelis on LinkedIn who listed both Nvidia and Unit 8200: Zionism Observer https://x.com/receipts_lol/status/2001029781824127223?s=20



From Churches to ChatGPT: Israeli Contracts Worth Millions Aim to Influence U.S. Public Opinion: Palestine News Network https://english.pnn.ps/news/47823 https://x.com/RyanRozbiani/status/2001658720535683437?s=20



