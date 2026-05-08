⭐ Monstrous IDF Behavior
Mosab Abu Toha’s 30-year old Aunt SHOT in the chest by the IDF While Sitting with 3 Children Mosab Abu Toha
IDF Intercepts Global Sumid Flotilla in International Waters & arrests 2 who had been on prior flotillas: Crispin Flintoff & Aalia Mauro Crispin Flintoff & Aalia Mauro
New Maps Show IDF controls 2/3 of Gaza: Aalia Mauro Aalia Mauro
More attacks on civilians in Lebanon: The Cradle The Cradle
Settlers vandalizing olive trees in the west Bank: Eva Bartlett Eva Karene Bartlett
Israel EXTENDS Dr Hussam Abu Safiya’s imprisonment and torture indefinitely: Euro Med Monitor Euro-Med Monitor
All episode links, found here: https://www.indiemediatoday.com/p/indie-news-now-live-links-05-05-26?r=539iu
LIVESTREAM Tonight! Banksy WOWS, UK Press Are Israel Propagandists, Monstrous IDF Behavior | IndieNewsNow LIVE! 05-05-26 on INN | Starts at 10pm ET / 7pm PT
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Hi! I’m Indie. “Indie” is not just a person - but a persona and a project representing a fiercely independent, anti-corporate media operation. It’s the voice of a politically unaligned critic and curator who exists outside the traditional Left-Right duopoly. The mission is to seek a trustworthy alternative set of sources apart from the mainstream media (MSM) by championing and amplifying truly independent journalists and perspectives that are corporate-free.
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