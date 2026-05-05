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7thSignSoul's avatar
7thSignSoul
4h

OK i set my nanny-phone alarm. It's on Repeat every Tue. Izzit Tue & Fri❓

Despite being on the email list, i still have trouble keeping track of the INN schedule.

And Vacation season doesn't help my condition 🤣😂🤣

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