⭐ Mintpress News Under Assault From Israel-Aligned Group, $50k Fundraiser Terminated

Pro-Coup Venezuelan Soldiers Who Fled to the US Now Locked Up in ICE Detention Center: Alan MacLeod, Mintpress News https://www.mintpressnews.com/pro-coup-venezuelan-soldiers-defected-to-us-locked-ice-prisons/263764/

Stop The Hate UK: The Shadowy Israel-Aligned Group Targeting MintPress staff & anti-genocide organizers: MintPress News https://www.mintpressnews.com/stop-the-hate-uk-israel-aligned-group-investigation/290585/

Mintpress’ $51k Fundraiser funding FROZEN by Indiegogo - They Need Our Help https://x.com/mnarmuh/status/2000678496750723084?s=61&t=J12qjIL8z-B-WIIfOcR1_A https://x.com/mintpressnews/status/2000673878603882702

