⭐ RIP Refaat Alareer, West Bank Escalation, Albanese Sanctions, Investigate Ms. Rachel?, More Hasbara Coming
Two Years Ago Today, A Bari Weiss Led Smear Campaign Led To The IDF Murder Of Refaat Alareer.: The Dissident
Israel is profiting off of Gaza suffering and genocide – Not a Ceasefire Day 58: Israel Palestine News
Israel tightens its grip on West Bank: Jean Shaoul, WSWS
Why Is Netanyahu Permitted to Hold Press Conferences Without Being Arrested? BettBeat Media
Ben Gvir and Crew wearing NOOSE pins!:
Meanwhile, the UN Special Raporteur on Genocide Can’t Bank Due to Sanctions
The Zionists are so unhinged, some are even calling on Pam Bondi to investigate Ms. Rachel’s FUNDING
More propaganda coming - Another $700M+ of Israel funding for 2026 Hasbara
Israel Plans to Spend $740 Million on Propaganda in 2026: Kyle Anzalone, The Libertarian Institute
