⭐ A Year Since Luigi Mangione was Arrested & Fed to the Public as a Patsy
They Built the Case Against Luigi Mangione on an Illegal Search: Dissent in Bloom
Follow Inner City Press who is covering the hearing real-time, transcripting it to Twitter:
Day 5: https://x.com/IndLeftNews/status/1998440309471002870?s=20
Day 4: https://x.com/innercitypress/status/1998038343305855117?s=20
Luigi was “ill”: https://x.com/innercitypress/status/1996954965500121275?s=20
Day 3: https://x.com/innercitypress/status/1996584735359832551?s=20
Day 2: https://x.com/innercitypress/status/1995855457869857257?s=20
Day 1: https://x.com/innercitypress/status/1995500020498583969?s=20
Throwback to the coverage we’ve done over the past year about the case
ProudSocialist isn’t buying it: https://x.com/ProudSocialist/status/1997723545221362165?s=20
We knew all this a year ago: https://x.com/IndLeftNews/status/1997724887302197476?s=20
- called it too: https://x.com/IndLeftNews/status/1997726381304885369?s=20
Update from May: https://x.com/IndLeftNews/status/1997726058859389277?s=20
Luigi’s Trial Tainted from September: https://youtu.be/3kc_p7b08nU?si=0oWDPpJ-yiXRplfY&t=117
1st coverage - CEO Unalived: https://youtu.be/7FhQ6BEokdw
All episode links, found here: https://www.indiemediatoday.com/p/indie-news-now-live-12-09-25-links
