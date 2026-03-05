⭐ USA Attacks Another Sovereign Country UNPROVOKED. This Time It's Iran
Bibi Flees to Germany - Why Isn’t He Arrested?
https://www.instagram.com/p/DVUodDIjQWP/Ash Bae on Instagram: "Can someone in Europe finally arrest thi…
Imperial privilege collapsing in real time: Willztalks
https://www.instagram.com/p/DVWCihLgKIM/Will on Instagram: "They are aware very clearly of the violence…
Bibi was able to freely fly to Germany in spiet of an ICC Arrest Warrant, while Francesca Albanese is unable to do anything due to sanctions over her research supporting that warrant: Kernow Damo Kernow Damo
https://www.instagram.com/p/DS3VSQvDWMa/Kernow Damo on Instagram: "The international system's cracks ar…
No Opposition from Democrats, they have the same position on Iran as Trump. Rhetoric BEYOND Weak. They’re more mad that Trump didn’t ask permission to attack first - like in Venezuela: Sana Saeed Sana Saeed
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries’ (D) pitiful, weak statement about the attack
US Has Implemented & Signaled a Clear First-Strike Policy
Is Any Country Going to Target Mar A Lago? They’re practically asking for it, advertising their location
Eva Bartlett shared the similarity between the girls’ school in Iran & Gaza Eva Karene Bartlett
Girls’ School bombing murdered 150+ people: Dissent in Bloom
Funeral Procession for the 168 killed in the school airstrike in Minab: Sana Saeed Sana Saeed
