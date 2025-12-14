Media Baron Tech Bros, Checked Out On Politics, ICE Shoves Congresswoman, UCLA Violence: Lightning Round

⭐ Media Baron Tech Bros, Checked Out On Politics, ICE Pushes Congresswoman, UCLA Violence: Lightning Round

The Seven Richest Billionaires Are All Media Barons: Alan MacLeod, MintPress News https://www.mintpressnews.com/the-seven-richest-billionaires-are-all-media-barons/290572/



People Check Out When They Have No Influence on Outcome: Notes Against The Empire Notes Against The Empire https://substack.com/@notesagainstempire/note/c-185450176?r=539iu&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=notes-share-action

Newly Seated Arizona Congresswoman Grijalva MANHANDLED By ICE: Arturo Dominguez Arturo Dominguez https://substack.com/@extremearturo/note/c-184691678?r=539iu&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=notes-share-action

Validation! Deep-dive into the violence perpetrated by fascist Zionist thugs at UCLA: Eli Valley https://x.com/elivalley/status/1996349576987750727?s=20



AMA to the Independent Media Alliance: Friday 12/12 LIVE Kit Knightly https://off-guardian.org/2025/12/07/christmas-qa-do-you-have-a-question-for-the-independent-media-alliance/



I did my first LIVE Tech Tips show! Check it out on IndieMediaToday, YouTube, Rumble & elsewhere IndieNews Network (INN) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jSq13KE9hbQ&rand=19679

Check Out Our News and Live Streaming Website! https://IndieNewsNow.com



All episode links, found here: https://www.indiemediatoday.com/p/indie-news-now-live-12-09-25-links

Indie’s Links:

INN Links:

Help fund the media you want to see! Indie Media Today and Indie News Network operate on a “Value for Value system.”

Everything we do is free to all. We don’t paywall our content, but we do need - and deeply appreciate - your support in order to keep running. One way to do that is with a monthly or annual subscription here.

A $5/mo subscription here or on Ko-Fi.com helps us continue to produce quality content that challenges mainstream corporate funded narratives & amplify independent voices.

Please support your favorite Indie Media creators!

Hi! I’m Indie. “Indie” is not just a person - but a persona and a project representing a fiercely independent, anti-corporate media operation. It’s the voice of a politically unaligned critic and curator who exists outside the traditional Left-Right duopoly. The mission is to seek a trustworthy alternative set of sources apart from the mainstream media (MSM) by championing and amplifying truly independent journalists and perspectives that are corporate-free.

Break free from the media focused on the duopoly and discover the news you’re not supposed to see!