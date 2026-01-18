⭐ Julian Assange Was a Canary in the Coalmine: Activists Labeled as Terrorists
We’re All Going to be Called Terrorists Eventually: Commie Corner Commie Corner
All episode links, found here: https://www.indiemediatoday.com/p/indie-news-now-live-01-13-26-links
Indie’s Links:
⭐ Linktree: https://linktr.ee/indleft
⭐ IndieNewsNow: https://IndieNewsNow.com
⭐ Twitter/X: https://x.com/@IndLeftNews
INN Links:
⭐ Network Channels LinkTree: indienews.network
⭐ Network Members LinkTree: linktr.ee/innmembers
⭐ Substack: innnewsletter.com/ IndieNews Network (INN)
Help fund the media you want to see! Indie Media Today and Indie News Network operate on a “Value for Value system.”
Everything we do is free to all. We don’t paywall our content, but we do need - and deeply appreciate - your support in order to keep running. One way to do that is with a monthly or annual subscription here.
A $5/mo subscription here or on Ko-Fi.com helps us continue to produce quality content that challenges mainstream corporate funded narratives & amplify independent voices.
Please support your favorite Indie Media creators!
Hi! I’m Indie. “Indie” is not just a person - but a persona and a project representing a fiercely independent, anti-corporate media operation. It’s the voice of a politically unaligned critic and curator who exists outside the traditional Left-Right duopoly. The mission is to seek a trustworthy alternative set of sources apart from the mainstream media (MSM) by championing and amplifying truly independent journalists and perspectives that are corporate-free.
Founder, IndieNews Network (INN)
Publisher, Indie Media Today, IndieNewsNow.com &
Producer, co-host & livestream engineer of multiple shows
Founder, the Indie Media Awards
Break free from the media focused on the duopoly and discover the news you’re not supposed to see!