LIVESTREAM Tonight! ICE Murder, Escalation, More IDF Crimes, Activists ARE NOT Terrorists | IndieNewsNow LIVE! 01-13-26 on INN | Starts at 10pm ET
Catch IndieNewsNow LIVE! @IndieNewsNow_ @IndLeftNews @IndieMediaToday @GetIndieNews
Stories:
⭐ Imprisonment Without Charges, Detainee R*pe, Gaza Continues in March, Self-Hating Jews
It’s a theme for F*ck Israel
Israel Plans to Resume Gaza Onslaught in March: Kyle Anzalone, Antiwar
Multiple journalists and activists raped by Israelis after abduction from the Freedom Flotilla: Palestine Will Be Free Palestine Will Be Free
We Cannot Forget Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya
Israel has detained Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya without charges for a year. Why has the New York Times refused to cover his case?: James North, Mondoweiss
https://mondoweiss.net/2026/01/israel-has-detained-dr-hussam-abu-safiya-without-charges-for-a-year-why-has-the-new-york-times-refused-to-cover-his-case/
“Self-Hating Jew, Kapo, What About Hamas?” Every Zionist accusation is a confession: Phil Rockstroh Phil Rockstroh
⭐ ICE Murder in Minnesota
Frame by Frame Breakdown: Kei Pritsker
Before ICE Shooting, Immigration Agents Repeatedly Used Deadly Force: By Shannon Heffernan, The Marshall Project via Popular Resistance
Expect them to say the agent who killed is in the hospital even though he clearly was not injured. The agent always has to be the victim.: Jenn Budd Jenn Budd
ICE uses the same playbook as Israel.
Of Course there was NO Justification to Draw a Weapon. He’s Literally a Firearms Instructor
The Face That ICE Wants You to Believe was a “Domestic Terrorist”
Residents Set up a blockade around the crime scene after ICE stomped on it
Remember, ICE is the “Fake Police”: Sammy Obeid
https://www.instagram.com/reel/DTWOK35knjj/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==Sammy Obeid on Instagram: "Yes I have right to satire, officer
…
⭐ A CLEAR Escalation of Violence by ICE in Multiple Cities (part of the Plan)
The same day, ICE went into a high school in MN - classes canceled for the rest of the week
Evanston, IL
ICE Agent murdered Keith Porter on New Year’s Eve
IDK Where This Was - “Anyone that impedes an ICE Officer is a Domestic Terrorist”
Virginia Mom “violently detained” for not having her Social Security Number memorized
17 Year Old Kid (US Citizen) Tackled By Multiple at Target
Bovino was there - it was for the cameras: Furkan Gozukara Furkan Gözükara
DHS Gaslighting and lying, claiming he assaulted, resisted, or impeded:
Bovine-O
They don’t care if people are citizens: NowThisImpact
Native Americans too - Rochester, MN: LongTime History
Nurse Detained on Her way to Work: Alpha100
Shock and Awe is Part of the Point. Shake this off and Get Ready: Afeni, Facts and Fire
https://www.instagram.com/reel/DTY4t5jDZ1F/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==Afeni ✊🏾 on Instagram: "Get ready. Get emergency supplies, sol…
We set up a F*ck ICE Playlist:
⭐ Julian Assange Was a Canary in the Coalmine: Activists Labeled as Terrorists
https://substack.com/@indiemediatoday/note/c-194795194?r=539iu&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=notes-share-action
We’re All Going to be Called Terrorists Eventually: Commie Corner Commie Corner
https://open.substack.com/pub/commiecorner/p/were-all-going-to-be-called-terrorists?r=539iu&utm_medium=ios&shareImageVariant=overlay
⭐ Activists Arrested for Pamphlets, Anti-FOIA Scheme, 4th Death in ICE Custody, Bad Venezuela Takes
Amid Trump’s War on Antifa, Activists Face Arrest for Zines and Group Chats: Britt “Red” Schulte, Truthout
Whistleblower Exposes Anti-FOIA Scheme At US Immigration Agency: Kevin Gosztola, The Dissenter Kevin Gosztola
ICE Reported its 4th In-Custody Death of 2026: Austin Kocher, #DetentionKills
There’s a whole lot of dumb, uninformed takes from people on this app on Venezuela: Indie
⭐ GoFundMes - Chanda Masta, Nataliya Vlchekova, Aspen Martin
Chanda Masta - still fighting for her life. New update and Third Line Treatment. She got some much-needed surprise visitors!
https://www.facebook.com/chanda.masta/posts/pfbid02MCedE8JcybHTvoiJGchZHZPK5Sao1N7MiUkYFedjNoMkurg6vKxC353bTsZhr1Ycl?comment_id=884078990697454¬if_id=1768339929620585¬if_t=feed_comment_reply&ref=notif
https://www.gofundme.com/f/stand-by-chanda-in-her-cancer-fight
Nataliya Vlchekova - Here Legally, Held for MONTHS by ICE in Ohio, Deporting Her to Ukraine
“Nataliya is being deported for not filing paperwork on time”
https://x.com/AnthonyMalecki/status/1989213400732430631?s=20
https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-nataliyas-legal-fight-with-ice
#Justice4Aspen - Aspen Martin facing DECADES in prison for drug trafficking for being a passenger in someone else’s RV.
Check Out Our News and Live Streaming Website! Merch link there too...
Watch LIVE Everywhere!
⭐ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kIgfKQqf6Ag
⭐ Rumble: https://rumble.com/v749cta-ice-murder-escalation-more-idf-crimes-activists-are-not-terrorists-indienew.html
⭐ BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/zr0LMPpVtAqc
⭐ Odysee: https://odysee.com/ICE-Murder-Escalation-More-IDF-Crimes-Activists-ARE-NOT-Terrorists---IndieNewsNow-LIVE!-01-13-26:7c054a524584c6717efaa67abe28380757861fee
⭐ IndieMediaToday Substack: https://open.substack.com/live-stream/98970?utm_source=post-publish
⭐ Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/indienewsnetwork
⭐ Self-hosted: https://IndieNewsNow.com/live
Help fund the media you want to see! Indie Media Today and Indie News Network operate on a “Value for Value system.”
Everything we do is free to all. We don’t paywall our content, but we do need - and deeply appreciate - your support in order to keep running. One way to do that is with a monthly or annual subscription here.
A $5/mo subscription here or on Ko-Fi.com helps us continue to produce quality content that challenges mainstream corporate funded narratives & amplify independent voices.
Please support your favorite Indie Media creators!
About the Show
IndieNewsNow LIVE! covers stories corporate media doesn’t want to tell, and from an angle they would NEVER tell it.. Each episode, we showcase the work of dedicated independent reporters, researchers, and grassroots news outlets who are digging deeper on issues that matter, free from advertiser and corporate influence. Break free from the media focused on the duopoly and discover the news you’re not supposed to see.
Join Indie LIVE every Tuesday night here and at IndieNews Network (INN) at 10pm ET / 7pm PT on YouTube, Rumble, Bitchute, Odysee, Twitch, Kick, X, Substack and self-hosted at IndieNewsNow.
Perfect for viewers who:
Are skeptical of corporate-controlled news narratives
Want to be more deeply informed on critical issues
Believe in supporting independent journalism
Feel like there’s always more to the story
Subscribe to Indie News Network and hit the bell 🔔 so you never miss an episode. Stay informed with the stories that matter, but don’t always make the front page.
Credits:
⭐ Host, Producer, Stream & Podcast Engineer, Clip Editor: Indie Left Indie
⭐ Technical Director: Reef Breland Reef Breland
⭐ Thumbnails & Outro: Indie & & Zago Brothers Lucio Zago
⭐ Music: “Redpilled” by Jesse Jett & “Depop Culture” by Jesse Jett Jesse Jett
Indie’s Links:
⭐ Linktree: https://linktr.ee/indleft
⭐ Indie Media Awards: https://linktr.ee/indiemediaawards
INN Links:
⭐ Network Channels: https://indienews.network
⭐ Substack Newsletter: INN Newsletter by Indie News Network
Hi! I’m Indie. “Indie” is not just a person - but a persona and a project representing a fiercely independent, anti-corporate media operation. It’s the voice of a politically unaligned critic and curator who exists outside the traditional Left-Right duopoly. The mission is to act as a watchdog of the mainstream media (MSM) while championing and amplifying truly independent journalists and perspectives that are corporate-free.
Founder, IndieNews Network (INN)
Publisher, Indie Media Today, IndieNewsNow & INN Newsletter by Indie News Network
Producer, co-host, livestream engineer & video editor of multiple shows
Founder, the Indie Media Awards
Break free from the media focused on the duopoly and discover the news you’re not supposed to see!