Stories:

⭐ Imprisonment Without Charges, Detainee R*pe, Gaza Continues in March, Self-Hating Jews

⭐ ICE Murder in Minnesota

Frame by Frame Breakdown: Kei Pritsker https://x.com/KeiPritsker/status/2009031798987075950?s=20

Before ICE Shooting, Immigration Agents Repeatedly Used Deadly Force: By Shannon Heffernan, The Marshall Project via Popular Resistance https://popularresistance.org/before-ice-shooting-immigration-agents-repeatedly-used-deadly-force/



Expect them to say the agent who killed is in the hospital even though he clearly was not injured. The agent always has to be the victim.: Jenn Budd Jenn Budd https://substack.com/@jennbudd/note/c-196680785?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=539iu

ICE uses the same playbook as Israel. https://x.com/Mondoweiss/status/2010730575066509391?s=20 https://mondoweiss.net/2026/01/from-palestine-to-minneapolis-ice-and-israel-use-the-same-violent-playbook/



Of Course there was NO Justification to Draw a Weapon. He’s Literally a Firearms Instructor https://x.com/adamscochran/status/2009724073161474216?s=20

The Face That ICE Wants You to Believe was a “Domestic Terrorist” https://x.com/joeyferg/status/2009705297804439760?s=20

Residents Set up a blockade around the crime scene after ICE stomped on it https://x.com/JoshEakle/status/2009254958248382621?s=20 https://x.com/allenanalysis/status/2009461298224849325?s=20

Remember, ICE is the “Fake Police”: Sammy Obeid https://www.instagram.com/reel/DTWOK35knjj/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA== @sammyobeid Sammy Obeid on Instagram: "Yes I have right to satire, officer

…



⭐ A CLEAR Escalation of Violence by ICE in Multiple Cities (part of the Plan)

The same day, ICE went into a high school in MN - classes canceled for the rest of the week https://x.com/PopCrave/status/2009393566519525477?s=20

Evanston, IL https://x.com/TheJFreakinC/status/1984405793001640085?s=20

ICE Agent murdered Keith Porter on New Year’s Eve https://x.com/cwebbonline/status/2010012094369017869?s=46&t=l_iy3TIb0ynzeH0gjwLxAA

IDK Where This Was - “Anyone that impedes an ICE Officer is a Domestic Terrorist” https://x.com/NotOpCue/status/2009727053591879941?s=20 https://x.com/ballark/status/2009723951610577324?s=20

Virginia Mom “violently detained” for not having her Social Security Number memorized https://x.com/OunkaOnX/status/2009190062903480412?s=20

17 Year Old Kid (US Citizen) Tackled By Multiple at Target https://x.com/FurkanGozukara/status/2010654293393821894?s=20

Bovino was there - it was for the cameras: Furkan Gozukara Furkan Gözükara https://x.com/FurkanGozukara/status/2010762017603498130?s=20

DHS Gaslighting and lying, claiming he assaulted, resisted, or impeded: https://x.com/DHSgov/status/2010772543536325107?s=20

Bovine-O https://substack.com/@indiemediatoday/note/c-199394934?utm_source=activity_item

They don’t care if people are citizens: NowThisImpact https://x.com/nowthisimpact/status/2009044999179014242?s=46&t=l_iy3TIb0ynzeH0gjwLxAA

Native Americans too - Rochester, MN: LongTime History https://x.com/longtimehistory/status/2009499306676322337?s=46&t=l_iy3TIb0ynzeH0gjwLxAA

Nurse Detained on Her way to Work: Alpha100 https://x.com/100_alpha/status/2009361254989893674?s=20

Shock and Awe is Part of the Point. Shake this off and Get Ready: Afeni, Facts and Fire https://www.instagram.com/reel/DTY4t5jDZ1F/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ== @factsandfire Afeni ✊🏾 on Instagram: "Get ready. Get emergency supplies, sol…

We set up a F*ck ICE Playlist: https://www.facebook.com/share/p/16wNhj4udw/ https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLzO1fzu9UDj02IAH5TpAMlv-MwxX2_EJx



⭐ Julian Assange Was a Canary in the Coalmine: Activists Labeled as Terrorists

https://substack.com/@indiemediatoday/note/c-194795194?r=539iu&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=notes-share-action

We’re All Going to be Called Terrorists Eventually: Commie Corner Commie Corner

https://open.substack.com/pub/commiecorner/p/were-all-going-to-be-called-terrorists?r=539iu&utm_medium=ios&shareImageVariant=overlay

⭐ Activists Arrested for Pamphlets, Anti-FOIA Scheme, 4th Death in ICE Custody, Bad Venezuela Takes

Amid Trump’s War on Antifa, Activists Face Arrest for Zines and Group Chats: Britt “Red” Schulte, Truthout https://truthout.org/articles/amid-trumps-war-on-antifa-activists-face-arrest-for-zines-and-group-chats/?utm_source=Truthout&utm_campaign=a32f48ffb3-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2026_01_11_01_39&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_bbb541a1db-a32f48ffb3-652223761



Whistleblower Exposes Anti-FOIA Scheme At US Immigration Agency: Kevin Gosztola, The Dissenter Kevin Gosztola https://thedissenter.org/whistleblower-us-officials-sidestep-court-order-deny-immigrants-files/?ref=the-dissenter-newsletter



⭐ GoFundMes - Chanda Masta, Nataliya Vlchekova, Aspen Martin

Chanda Masta - still fighting for her life. New update and Third Line Treatment. She got some much-needed surprise visitors! https://www.facebook.com/share/p/19UHeEq9Ai/ https://www.facebook.com/chanda.masta/posts/pfbid02MCedE8JcybHTvoiJGchZHZPK5Sao1N7MiUkYFedjNoMkurg6vKxC353bTsZhr1Ycl?comment_id=884078990697454¬if_id=1768339929620585¬if_t=feed_comment_reply&ref=notif https://www.gofundme.com/f/stand-by-chanda-in-her-cancer-fight

Nataliya Vlchekova - Here Legally, Held for MONTHS by ICE in Ohio, Deporting Her to Ukraine “Nataliya is being deported for not filing paperwork on time” https://x.com/AnthonyMalecki/status/1989213400732430631?s=20 https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-nataliyas-legal-fight-with-ice

#Justice4Aspen - Aspen Martin facing DECADES in prison for drug trafficking for being a passenger in someone else’s RV. LinkTree: https://linktr.ee/Justice4Aspen https://gofund.me/fd8c305c9



