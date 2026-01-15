⭐ A CLEAR Escalation of Violence by ICE in Multiple Cities Including on Citizens (part of the Plan)
The same day, ICE went into a high school in MN - classes canceled for the rest of the week
Evanston, IL
ICE Agent murdered Keith Porter on New Year’s Eve
IDK Where This Was - “Anyone that impedes an ICE Officer is a Domestic Terrorist”
Virginia Mom “violently detained” for not having her Social Security Number memorized
17 Year Old Kid (US Citizen) Tackled By Multiple at Target
https://x.com/FurkanGozukara/status/2010654293393821894?s=20
Bovino was there - it was for the cameras:
https://x.com/FurkanGozukara/status/2010762017603498130?s=20
DHS Gaslighting and lying, claiming he assaulted, resisted, or impeded:
https://x.com/DHSgov/status/2010772543536325107?s=20
Bovine-O
https://substack.com/@indiemediatoday/note/c-199394934?utm_source=activity_item
They don’t care if people are citizens
Native Americans too - Rochester, MN
Nurse Detained on Her way to Work
Shock and Awe is Part of the Point. Shake this off and Get Ready: Afeni, Facts and Fire
https://www.instagram.com/reel/DTY4t5jDZ1F/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==Afeni ✊🏾 on Instagram: "Get ready. Get emergency supplies, sol…
We set up a F*ck ICE Playlist:
All episode links, found here: https://www.indiemediatoday.com/p/indie-news-now-live-01-13-26-links
Indie’s Links:
⭐ Linktree: https://linktr.ee/indleft
⭐ IndieNewsNow: https://IndieNewsNow.com
⭐ Twitter/X: https://x.com/@IndLeftNews
INN Links:
⭐ Network Channels LinkTree: indienews.network
⭐ Network Members LinkTree: linktr.ee/innmembers
⭐ Substack: innnewsletter.com/ IndieNews Network (INN)
Help fund the media you want to see! Indie Media Today and Indie News Network operate on a “Value for Value system.”
Everything we do is free to all. We don’t paywall our content, but we do need - and deeply appreciate - your support in order to keep running. One way to do that is with a monthly or annual subscription here.
A $5/mo subscription here or on Ko-Fi.com helps us continue to produce quality content that challenges mainstream corporate funded narratives & amplify independent voices.
Please support your favorite Indie Media creators!
Hi! I’m Indie. “Indie” is not just a person - but a persona and a project representing a fiercely independent, anti-corporate media operation. It’s the voice of a politically unaligned critic and curator who exists outside the traditional Left-Right duopoly. The mission is to seek a trustworthy alternative set of sources apart from the mainstream media (MSM) by championing and amplifying truly independent journalists and perspectives that are corporate-free.
Founder, IndieNews Network (INN)
Publisher, Indie Media Today, IndieNewsNow.com &
Producer, co-host & livestream engineer of multiple shows
Founder, the Indie Media Awards
Break free from the media focused on the duopoly and discover the news you’re not supposed to see!