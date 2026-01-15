⭐ A CLEAR Escalation of Violence by ICE in Multiple Cities Including on Citizens (part of the Plan)

The same day, ICE went into a high school in MN - classes canceled for the rest of the week https://x.com/PopCrave/status/2009393566519525477?s=20

Evanston, IL https://x.com/TheJFreakinC/status/1984405793001640085?s=20

ICE Agent murdered Keith Porter on New Year’s Eve https://x.com/cwebbonline/status/2010012094369017869?s=46&t=l_iy3TIb0ynzeH0gjwLxAA

IDK Where This Was - “Anyone that impedes an ICE Officer is a Domestic Terrorist” https://x.com/NotOpCue/status/2009727053591879941?s=20 https://x.com/ballark/status/2009723951610577324?s=20

Virginia Mom “violently detained” for not having her Social Security Number memorized https://x.com/OunkaOnX/status/2009190062903480412?s=20

17 Year Old Kid (US Citizen) Tackled By Multiple at Target https://x.com/FurkanGozukara/status/2010654293393821894?s=20 Bovino was there - it was for the cameras: https://x.com/FurkanGozukara/status/2010762017603498130?s=20 DHS Gaslighting and lying, claiming he assaulted, resisted, or impeded: https://x.com/DHSgov/status/2010772543536325107?s=20 Bovine-O https://substack.com/@indiemediatoday/note/c-199394934?utm_source=activity_item

They don’t care if people are citizens https://x.com/nowthisimpact/status/2009044999179014242?s=46&t=l_iy3TIb0ynzeH0gjwLxAA

Native Americans too - Rochester, MN https://x.com/longtimehistory/status/2009499306676322337?s=46&t=l_iy3TIb0ynzeH0gjwLxAA

Nurse Detained on Her way to Work https://x.com/100_alpha/status/2009361254989893674?s=20

Shock and Awe is Part of the Point. Shake this off and Get Ready: Afeni, Facts and Fire https://www.instagram.com/reel/DTY4t5jDZ1F/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ== @factsandfire Afeni ✊🏾 on Instagram: "Get ready. Get emergency supplies, sol…

We set up a F*ck ICE Playlist: https://www.facebook.com/share/p/16wNhj4udw/ https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLzO1fzu9UDj02IAH5TpAMlv-MwxX2_EJx



