⭐ ICE Murder in Minnesota

Frame by Frame Breakdown: Kei Pritsker https://x.com/KeiPritsker/status/2009031798987075950?s=20

Before ICE Shooting, Immigration Agents Repeatedly Used Deadly Force: By Shannon Heffernan, The Marshall Project via Popular Resistance https://popularresistance.org/before-ice-shooting-immigration-agents-repeatedly-used-deadly-force/

Expect them to say the agent who killed is in the hospital even though he clearly was not injured. The agent always has to be the victim. https://substack.com/@jennbudd/note/c-196680785?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=539iu

ICE uses the same playbook as Israel. https://x.com/Mondoweiss/status/2010730575066509391?s=20 https://mondoweiss.net/2026/01/from-palestine-to-minneapolis-ice-and-israel-use-the-same-violent-playbook/

Of Course there was NO Justification to Draw a Weapon. He’s Literally a Firearms Instructor https://x.com/adamscochran/status/2009724073161474216?s=20

The Face That ICE Wants You to Believe was a “Domestic Terrorist” https://x.com/joeyferg/status/2009705297804439760?s=20

Residents Set up a blockade around the crime scene after ICE stomped on it https://x.com/JoshEakle/status/2009254958248382621?s=20 https://x.com/allenanalysis/status/2009461298224849325?s=20 Remember, ICE is the “Fake Police”: Sammy Obeid https://www.instagram.com/reel/DTWOK35knjj/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA== @sammyobeid Sammy Obeid on Instagram: "Yes I have right to satire, officer

…



All episode links, found here: https://www.indiemediatoday.com/p/indie-news-now-live-01-13-26-links

Indie’s Links:

INN Links:

Help fund the media you want to see! Indie Media Today and Indie News Network operate on a “Value for Value system.”

Everything we do is free to all. We don’t paywall our content, but we do need - and deeply appreciate - your support in order to keep running. One way to do that is with a monthly or annual subscription here.

A $5/mo subscription here or on Ko-Fi.com helps us continue to produce quality content that challenges mainstream corporate funded narratives & amplify independent voices.

Please support your favorite Indie Media creators!

Hi! I’m Indie. “Indie” is not just a person - but a persona and a project representing a fiercely independent, anti-corporate media operation. It’s the voice of a politically unaligned critic and curator who exists outside the traditional Left-Right duopoly. The mission is to seek a trustworthy alternative set of sources apart from the mainstream media (MSM) by championing and amplifying truly independent journalists and perspectives that are corporate-free.

Break free from the media focused on the duopoly and discover the news you’re not supposed to see!