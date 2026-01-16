⭐ ICE Murder in Minnesota
Frame by Frame Breakdown: Kei Pritsker
Before ICE Shooting, Immigration Agents Repeatedly Used Deadly Force: By Shannon Heffernan, The Marshall Project via Popular Resistance
Expect them to say the agent who killed is in the hospital even though he clearly was not injured. The agent always has to be the victim.
ICE uses the same playbook as Israel.
Of Course there was NO Justification to Draw a Weapon. He’s Literally a Firearms Instructor
The Face That ICE Wants You to Believe was a “Domestic Terrorist”
Residents Set up a blockade around the crime scene after ICE stomped on it
Remember, ICE is the “Fake Police”: Sammy Obeid
