Israel STARVING Palestinians! | ICE DEPORTING Innocent Venezuelans! | Crypto Craziness! How Did We Miss That #162

Thank you to everyone who tuned into this week’s live show! Join us every Sunday night in the app.
For the lineup of stories with links to watch on every other platform, click here: https://www.indiemediatoday.com/p/how-did-we-miss-that-162?r=539iu
Stories:
⭐ Trump Admin Persecuting Chinese Students, Deporting Innocent Venezuelans | ICE Shakeup
⭐ Israel Starving Palestinians to DEATH in Gaza
⭐ Crypto Craziness! Big Players Enriching Themselves, Backed By the USA!
⭐ Lightning Round!
Substack Has Changed
SEC & Crypto
Asa Winstanley’s Win
4 Weeks Livestreaming to Substack
How Did We Miss That? features articles written by independent journalists who routinely challenge corporate-serving narratives & counter the talking points pushed out by corporate-controlled media. Watch new episodes LIVE Sunday nights at 10pm ET / 7pm PT on YouTube, Rumble, Bitchute, Odysee, Twitch, Kick & X.
Co-Host is also:
Founder & Publisher of Indie Media Today Substack @IndieMediaToday
Co-Founder, Indie News Network
Creator of the Indie Media Awards @IndieMediaAward
Executive producer, engineer & co-host of American Tradition with Jesse Jett on INN
Co-Host is also:
INN's Technical Director
Co-Founder, Indie News Network
Executive producer, stream engineer & co-host of INN News
Producer and co-host of Boats Smashing Into Other Boats on INN
Credits:
⭐ Co-Host, Producer, Stream & Podcast Engineer, Clip Editor: Indie Left
⭐ Co-Host, Producer & Technical Director: Reef Breland
⭐ Thumbnails & Outro: Indie & & Zago Brothers
⭐ Intro: BigMadCrab & Jesse Jett
⭐ Music: “Redpilled” by Jesse Jett & “Depop Culture” by Jesse Jett
Support your favorite Independent Media creators! Indie Media Today and Indie News Network operate on a “Value for Value system.” Everything we do is free to all.
We don’t paywall our content, but we do need - and deeply appreciate - your support in order to keep running. One way to do that is with a monthly subscription here, if you feel you get value out of the shows & articles and want to help fund the media you want to see.
A monthly subscription on Ko-Fi helps us continue to produce quality shows & clips that challenge mainstream corporate narratives and amplify independent voices. We need your help!
Go to https://ko-fi.com/indienewsnetwork to contribute.