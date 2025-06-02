Indie Media Today

Indie Media Today

Israel STARVING Palestinians! | ICE DEPORTING Innocent Venezuelans! | Crypto Craziness! How Did We Miss That #162

A recording from Indie's livestream, recorded June 1, 2025
Indie's avatar
Indie
Jun 02, 2025

Thank you to everyone who tuned into this week’s live show! Join us every Sunday night in the app.

For the lineup of stories with links to watch on every other platform, click here: https://www.indiemediatoday.com/p/how-did-we-miss-that-162?r=539iu

Indie
·
Jun 1
Read full story

Stories:

  • ⭐ Trump Admin Persecuting Chinese Students, Deporting Innocent Venezuelans | ICE Shakeup

  • ⭐ Israel Starving Palestinians to DEATH in Gaza

  • ⭐ Crypto Craziness! Big Players Enriching Themselves, Backed By the USA!

  • ⭐ Lightning Round!

    • Substack Has Changed

    • SEC & Crypto

    • Asa Winstanley’s Win

    • 4 Weeks Livestreaming to Substack

How Did We Miss That? features articles written by independent journalists who routinely challenge corporate-serving narratives & counter the talking points pushed out by corporate-controlled media. Watch new episodes LIVE Sunday nights at 10pm ET / 7pm PT on YouTube, Rumble, Bitchute, Odysee, Twitch, Kick & X.

Co-Host
Indie
is also:

Co-Host
Reef Breland
is also:

  • INN's Technical Director

  • Co-Founder, Indie News Network

  • Executive producer, stream engineer & co-host of INN News

  • Producer and co-host of Boats Smashing Into Other Boats on INN

Credits:

  • ⭐ Co-Host, Producer, Stream & Podcast Engineer, Clip Editor: Indie Left

    Indie

  • ⭐ Co-Host, Producer & Technical Director: Reef Breland

    Reef Breland

  • ⭐ Thumbnails & Outro: Indie & & Zago Brothers

    Lucio Zago

  • ⭐ Intro: BigMadCrab & Jesse Jett

    Mad Crab

  • ⭐ Music: “Redpilled” by Jesse Jett & “Depop Culture” by Jesse Jett

    Jesse Jett

Support your favorite Independent Media creators! Indie Media Today and Indie News Network operate on a “Value for Value system.” Everything we do is free to all.
We don’t paywall our content, but we do need - and deeply appreciate - your support in order to keep running. One way to do that is with a monthly subscription here, if you feel you get value out of the shows & articles and want to help fund the media you want to see.
A monthly subscription on Ko-Fi helps us continue to produce quality shows & clips that challenge mainstream corporate narratives and amplify independent voices. We need your help!
Go to https://ko-fi.com/indienewsnetwork to contribute.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 IndependentLeft Media, LLC
