Indie Media Today

Indie Media Today

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

ICE Targeting Migrant Kids? Preschool Teacher Ordered Released

A clip from IndieNewsNow LIVE! 11-18-25
Indie's avatar
Indie
Nov 21, 2025

⭐ ICE Targeting Migrant Kids? Preschool Teacher Ordered Released

https://substack.com/@extremearturo/note/c-176565596?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=539iu

The Antagonist Magazine
Complete List of Local and State Agencies Working With ICE
Under the authority of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and its Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) division utilizes a program known as 287g under the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsi…
Read more
9 days ago · 808 likes · 108 comments · Arturo Dominguez
Decolonized Journalism
ICE to Target Migrant Children Using the 287g Program
Since the Trump administration took over in January, it has spent billions of dollars targeting migrants across the country for dubious reasons. While the White House continues to suggest it’s targeting the “worst of the worst” criminal migrants, it has swept thousands off the streets who had no prior criminal record…
Read more
7 days ago · 48 likes · 2 comments · Arturo Dominguez

All episode links, found here: https://www.indiemediatoday.com/p/indie-news-now-live-11-18-25-links

LIVESTREAM Tonight! ICE Targeting Migrant Children? IDF R*pists, Gaza's Pouring Rain | IndieNewsNow LIVE! 11-18-25 on INN | Starts at 10pm ET

Indie and IndieNews Network (INN)
·
Nov 18
LIVESTREAM Tonight! ICE Targeting Migrant Children? IDF R*pists, Gaza's Pouring Rain | IndieNewsNow LIVE! 11-18-25 on INN | Starts at 10pm ET

Read full story

Show Links!

Indie’s Links:

INN Links:

Help fund the media you want to see! Indie Media Today and Indie News Network operate on a “Value for Value system.”
Everything we do is free to all. We don’t paywall our content, but we do need - and deeply appreciate - your support in order to keep running. One way to do that is with a monthly or annual subscription here.
A $5/mo subscription here or on Ko-Fi.com helps us continue to produce quality content that challenges mainstream corporate funded narratives & amplify independent voices.
Please support your favorite Indie Media creators!

Hi! I’m Indie. “Indie” is not just a person - but a persona and a project representing a fiercely independent, anti-corporate media operation. It’s the voice of a politically unaligned critic and curator who exists outside the traditional Left-Right duopoly. he mission is to seek a trustworthy alternative set of sources apart from the mainstream media (MSM) by championing and amplifying truly independent journalists and perspectives that are corporate-free.

Break free from the media focused on the duopoly and discover the news you’re not supposed to see!

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 IndependentLeft Media, LLC
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture