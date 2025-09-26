⭐ ICE is Awful, Kamala Harris to Substack, Journalists Muzzled by Pentagon, Congress Making BANK, Gaza
1,800 Men Went Into Alligator Alcatraz. Only 600 Came Out?: Dissent in Bloom
Mahmoud Khalil ordered to be deported to Algeria or Syria
ICE Disappears Chicago couple to separate facilities: Jenn Budd
Kamala Harris is Next. Coming to a... Substack... Newsletter Near You
Trump’s New Restrictions on Pentagon Reporters ‘Should Alarm Every American’: Jon Queally, Common Dreams
Literally Running for their Lives: Anas Al Sharif
IDF Wiped Out Family of 13 After Their Safety Was Assured
Australian Doctors in Gaza Share Their Stories After A Week
Quiver Quant - A Few Congressional Stock Trades
Rep Cleo Fields - Bitcoin Mining https://x.com/QuiverQuant/status/1969066708859031604
Nancy Pelosi - Tempus AI https://x.com/QuiverQuant/status/1968763039211008087
Rep Tim Moore - Intel https://x.com/QuiverQuant/status/1968681190170234906
Death by a Thousand Narratives: American Propagandists at Work: Dissent in Bloom (and me)
GoFundMes for our friends who need help - Chanda Masta and Anthony Malecki's sister-in-law
Chanda Masta
https://www.gofundme.com/f/stand-by-chanda-in-her-cancer-fight
Nataliya Vlchekova - Here Legally, Held by ICE in Ohio, Deporting Her to Ukraine?
https://substack.com/@dissentinbloom/note/c-152563759?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=539iu
https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-nataliyas-legal-fight-with-ice
