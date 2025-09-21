LIVESTREAM Tonight! SMEAR CAMPAIGN vs Guy Christensen - IDF Admits War Crimes - Declassified UK's IMPACT | How Did We Miss That on INN | Starts at 10pm ET
How Did We Miss That #178 | 9/21/25 @ 10pm ET / 7pm PT
Tonight’s Stories:
⭐ Coordinated SMEAR CAMPAIGN Against Video Creator & Activist Guy Christensen by Zionists
DuckDuckGo Searches are TOTALLY BIASED
He was banned from Facebook & Insta in May after the DC Holocaust Museum shooting
TikTok Videos Getting Banned
Even Twitter is messing with him
His GoFundMe has raised over $350,000 to feed Palestinians
This Week, ACLU of Ohio Files Lawsuit Challenging the Ohio State University’s Violation of Student’s Free Speech and Due Process Rights
Follow him on Substack - they have not been openly censoring him
⭐ Israelis BARRED from UK Training, Declassified BARRED from Arms Expo, Palestinian Journalist speaks
https://open.substack.com/pub/indiemediaawards/p/declassified-uk?r=539iu&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=false
The List of Israelis Who Received Military Training in England: John McEvoy
John McEvoy's Testimony at the Gaza Tribunal resulted in Israelis have been barred from training in the UK
Declassified barred from London arms fair as Israeli weapons dealers arrive: Phil Miller
Wael al-Dahdouh: ‘The mainstream media failed Gaza’: Hamza Yousef
⭐ Journalists Killed in Yemen, US Passports REVOKED? IDF Soldiers Admit War Crimes, UN: It's Genocide: The Dissident
In Yemen, Israel Commits The Most Deadly Massacre Of Journalists In History.: The Dissident
Marco Rubio To Revoke Passports Of Americans Critical Of Israel.: The Dissident
More IDF Soldiers Say They Were Ordered To Commit War Crimes and Kill Children.: The Dissident
A New UN Investigation Concludes that Israel Is Committing Genocide In Gaza.: The Dissident
⭐ ICE is Awful, Kamala Harris to Substack, Journalists Muzzled by Pentagon, Congress Making BANK, Gaza
1,800 Men Went Into Alligator Alcatraz. Only 600 Came Out?: Dissent in Bloom
Mahmoud Khalil ordered to be deported to Algeria or Syria
ICE Disappears Chicago couple to separate facilities: Jenn Budd
Kamala Harris is Next. Coming to a... Substack... Newsletter Near You
Trump’s New Restrictions on Pentagon Reporters ‘Should Alarm Every American’: Jon Queally, Common Dreams
Literally Running for their Lives: Anas Al Sharif
IDF Wiped Out Family of 13 After Their Safety Was Assured
Australian Doctors in Gaza Share Their Stories After A Week
Quiver Quant - A Few Congressional Stock Trades
Rep Cleo Fields - Bitcoin Mining https://x.com/QuiverQuant/status/1969066708859031604
Nancy Pelosi - Tempus AI https://x.com/QuiverQuant/status/1968763039211008087
Rep Tim Moore - Intel https://x.com/QuiverQuant/status/1968681190170234906
Death by a Thousand Narratives: American Propagandists at Work: Dissent in Bloom (and me)
GoFundMes for our friends who need help - Chanda Masta and Anthony Malecki's sister-in-law
Chanda Masta
https://www.gofundme.com/f/stand-by-chanda-in-her-cancer-fight
Nataliya Vlchekova - Here Legally, Held by ICE in Ohio, Deporting Her to Ukraine?
https://substack.com/@dissentinbloom/note/c-152563759?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=539iu
https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-nataliyas-legal-fight-with-ice
