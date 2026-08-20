⭐ Father Finds Kids After 2 Years, No Respite, Remember the Journalists, Israel REJECTS Peace Roadmap

Tens of thousands of anti-Zionist rabbis gathered in the Barclays Center: Voice of Rabbis https://x.com/voiceofrabbis/status/2087343905922601390?s=20

US Senator calls on ambassador to Israel to resign immediately: Middle East Monitor https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20260812-us-senator-calls-on-ambassador-to-israel-to-resign-immediately/

Father Finds Missing Kids 2 Years After He Was Told They Were Under Rubble: The Latina Ninja https://www.instagram.com/reels/DcAOvZ0TNJ0/

Understanding Israel’s campaign to destroy Palestinian refugee camps in the West Bank: Qassam Muaddi, Mondoweiss Mondoweiss https://mondoweiss.net/2026/08/understanding-israels-campaign-to-destroy-palestinian-refugee-camps-in-the-west-bank/

8 countries condemn Israel’s rejection of roadmap to end Gaza war: Middle East Monitor https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20260816-8-countries-condemn-israels-rejection-of-roadmap-to-end-gaza-war/

No respite from the fear of forced displacement: Middle East Monitor https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20260811-no-respite-from-the-fear-of-forced-displacement/

A New Kind of Bomb in Gaza?: Verum Network https://www.instagram.com/reels/Dau-Yx_ETni/

Report: Kushner-Netanyahu Meeting Ends With Agreement That Israel Will Keep Bombing Gaza: Dave DeCamp, Antiwar Dave DeCamp https://news.antiwar.com/2026/08/17/report-kushner-netanyahu-meeting-ends-with-agreement-that-israel-will-keep-bombing-gaza/

Who Remembers The Journalists?: Sana Saeed, Views My Own Sana Saeed https://substack.com/@indiemediatoday/note/c-317077316?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=539iu https://sanasaeed.substack.com/p/who-remembers-the-journalists?r=539iu&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web



All episode links, found here: https://www.indiemediatoday.com/p/indie-news-now-live-links-08-18-26?r=539iu

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