EXPOSED! Propagandists, Ops & Narrative Managers | Israel’s War Crimes THIS WEEK | How Did We Miss That #161

Thank you, , , and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.
Tonight’s Stories:
⭐ War Crime Spy Flights | Annihilation Zone | Women’s Bodies Lose Rights | Narrative Change
⭐ Reporters Without Borders Only Cares About Journalists That Simp for NATO
⭐ Bari Weiss is a Netanyahu Toadie - Deporting to South Sudan - ICE-DHS Funding Surges in Trump Bill
⭐ Dominic Michael Tripi: An Op, a Journalist or an Astroturfed Propagandist?
All episode links found at our newsletter: https://www.indiemediatoday.com/p/how-did-we-miss-that-161
How Did We Miss That? features articles written by independent journalists who routinely challenge corporate-serving narratives & counter the talking points pushed out by corporate-controlled media.
Watch new episodes LIVE Sunday nights at 10pm ET / 7pm PT on YouTube, Rumble, Kick, Twitch, Bitchute, X & Odysee. Find the podcast everywhere you listen.
co-Host Indie is:
⭐ an INN co-founder
⭐ Co-host of American Tradition with Jesse Jett
⭐ Producer & host of INN 1-on-1
⭐ Founder & Publisher of Indie Media Today Substack @IndieMediaToday
⭐ Creator of the Indie Media Awards @IndieMediaAward
co-host Reef Breland is:
⭐ an INN co-founder
⭐ INN's Technical Director
⭐ Creator, co-Executive Producer, engineer & co-host of INN News
⭐ Producer and co-host of Boats Smashing Into Other Boats
#SupportIndependentMedia #news #analysis #JournalismIsNotACrime #FreeMahmoudKhalil #FreeKilmarAbregoGarcia
Credits:
⭐ Co-Host, Producer, Stream & Podcast Engineer, Clip Editor: Indie
⭐ Co-Host, Producer & Technical Director: Reef Breland
⭐ Thumbnails & Outro: Indie & & Zago Brothers
⭐ Intro: BigMadCrab & Jesse Jett
⭐ Music: “Redpilled” by Jesse Jett