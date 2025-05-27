Indie Media Today

Indie Media Today

EXPOSED! Propagandists, Ops & Narrative Managers | Israel’s War Crimes THIS WEEK | How Did We Miss That #161

A recording from Indie's livestream, recorded May 25, 2025
Indie
May 27, 2025

Thank you

Harps
,
Zowe
,
Jameel Tayyeb
Join me for my next live video in the app.

Tonight’s Stories:

  • ⭐ War Crime Spy Flights | Annihilation Zone | Women’s Bodies Lose Rights | Narrative Change

  • ⭐ Reporters Without Borders Only Cares About Journalists That Simp for NATO

  • ⭐ Bari Weiss is a Netanyahu Toadie - Deporting to South Sudan - ICE-DHS Funding Surges in Trump Bill

  • ⭐ Dominic Michael Tripi: An Op, a Journalist or an Astroturfed Propagandist?

All episode links found at our newsletter: https://www.indiemediatoday.com/p/how-did-we-miss-that-161

LIVESTREAM Tonight! EXPOSED! Propagandists, Ops & Narrative Managers | Israel’s War Crimes THIS WEEK | How Did We Miss That on INN | Starts at 10pm ET

Indie
·
May 25
How Did We Miss That? features articles written by independent journalists who routinely challenge corporate-serving narratives & counter the talking points pushed out by corporate-controlled media.

Watch new episodes LIVE Sunday nights at 10pm ET / 7pm PT on YouTube, Rumble, Kick, Twitch, Bitchute, X & Odysee. Find the podcast everywhere you listen.

co-Host Indie is:

  • ⭐ an INN co-founder

  • ⭐ Co-host of American Tradition with Jesse Jett

  • ⭐ Producer & host of INN 1-on-1

  • ⭐ Founder & Publisher of Indie Media Today Substack @IndieMediaToday

  • ⭐ Creator of the Indie Media Awards @IndieMediaAward

co-host Reef Breland is:

  • ⭐ an INN co-founder

  • INN's Technical Director

  • ⭐ Creator, co-Executive Producer, engineer & co-host of INN News

  • ⭐ Producer and co-host of Boats Smashing Into Other Boats

#SupportIndependentMedia #news #analysis #JournalismIsNotACrime #FreeMahmoudKhalil #FreeKilmarAbregoGarcia

Credits:

  • ⭐ Co-Host, Producer, Stream & Podcast Engineer, Clip Editor: Indie

  • ⭐ Co-Host, Producer & Technical Director: Reef Breland

  • ⭐ Thumbnails & Outro: Indie & & Zago Brothers

  • ⭐ Intro: BigMadCrab & Jesse Jett

  • ⭐ Music: “Redpilled” by Jesse Jett

