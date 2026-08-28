EXCLUSIVE: Red-Light, "Breaking News" Account Pushing Ragebait Narrative to Block- GBC Media Network

They are “pro-Palestine,” but push right wing slop mixed in with AntiZionist content, multiple times per hour. It regularly crosses the line to include “All Jews” tropes, which literally marginalizes me (and lots of others). https://x.com/GBC_Press/status/2091905702038327669?s=20

According to the “About” info, the X account was created just this February, was changed 7x in 4 months before settling on this one in June. “connected Via Europe Android app” but based in “West Asia”, someone paid for the blue check in August. Suddenly they’re all over peoples’ timelines. Seems about the time Israel funded a bunch of propaganda via Havas Media & Clocktower X. https://x.com/IndLeftNews/status/2091936905893945808?s=20

Part of our Dec 9, 2025 episode https://x.com/abierkhatib/status/1997872794063806584?s=46&t=l_iy3TIb0ynzeH0gjwLxAA

https://www.indiemediatoday.com/p/rip-refaat-alareer-west-bank-escalation-albanese-sanctions-investigate-ms-rachel-more-hasbara-coming-indienewsnow-live-12-09-25

Looks like it could have previously been suspended account @GBX_Press, suspended in June Similar video-style posts on Telegram under GBX_Press too

https://t.me/gbx_press - just 379 subscribers

Created April 1

https://leadstories.com/hoax-alert/2026/04/fact-check-video-does-not-show-iran-shooting-down-us-f15-fighter-jet.html

It also tried for weeks to get a pic of a donkey to get more likes than a Netanyahu or Trump tweet. It never worked, or even came close. https://x.com/GBC_Press/status/2068392584381362216?s=20

https://x.com/GBC_Press/status/2068739004384543196?s=20

https://x.com/GBC_Press/status/2071270006793670912?s=20

https://x.com/GBC_Press/status/2072741446483091902?s=20

https://x.com/GBC_Press/status/2072741460261339144?s=20

https://x.com/GBC_Press/status/2082163026837348505?s=20

Somehow in 6 months they’ve managed to gain a 100k+ followers on Twitter. They have no presence on search outside of X, no website. Zero accountability about who they are, who’s behind this & they clearly have zero journalistic integrity. 50 tweets per day average. https://x.com/IndLeftNews/status/2091947716934836273?s=20

They take OLD news and repackage it as *BREAKING (with a red alert emoji) without providing any context or indicating that the video is months, or YEARS old. They also never credit or tag the account that the video came from - people have to click on it, then click the account name at the bottom. Many don’t know to do that. That’s what the owners count on. https://x.com/IndLeftNews/status/2091931251032605090?s=20

https://x.com/IndLeftNews/status/2091935056306581652?s=20

this account’s goal is to convince you it happened recently, thereby misinforming you & casting false impressions used later to dismiss you for sharing clickbait: https://x.com/IndLeftNews/status/2091896468575518819?s=20

There is a Gibraltar Broadcasting Corp, which seems to be a legit news outlet and much more transparent. They do not appear connected. https://www.gbc.gi/accessibility-statement

https://x.com/gbcnewsroom

All within HOURS on just on one day, Monday 8/24: From Oct 29, 2024: https://x.com/GBC_Press/status/2091889117978354100?s=20

From Feb 16, 2026: https://x.com/GBC_Press/status/2091929668182323345?s=20

From Nov 5, 2023: https://x.com/GBC_Press/status/2091884698708635827?s=20

From Nov 4, 2023: https://x.com/GBC_Press/status/2091538139718529503?s=20

From Sept 8, 2024: https://x.com/GBC_Press/status/2091892073473642542?s=20

From January 14, 2025: https://x.com/GBC_Press/status/2091884660959883376?s=20

Lots of their tweets have little to no engagement - but sometimes, one goes viral. they mostly never reply, used to link to sources occasionally, but that basically stopped once August started.

A decent percentage of the Tweets shared are from @OnlinePalEng or @Jvnior, a large account “sponsored by @rainbetcom” - an online casino (again, all within hours of each other). https://x.com/GBC_Press/status/2091907949640007935?s=20

https://x.com/GBC_Press/status/2091907882455601537?s=20

https://x.com/GBC_Press/status/2091906555000263025?s=20

https://x.com/GBC_Press/status/2091905753833730112?s=20

https://x.com/jvnior

Per our friend Michelle, Jvnior is a “Saudi Lover” has openly shared in chats that he was “going to Israel” https://x.com/Michell45064244/status/2091942822798672119?s=20

https://x.com/IndLeftNews/status/2091943511985668321?s=20

https://x.com/Michell45064244/status/2091943549180764508?s=20