⭐ This Week in Israel's "Not a Ceasefire"

I am just a human witnessing a genocide, is that not enough of an explanation?: Neena Jha https://x.com/DrNeenaJha/status/2088713143610446101?s=20

Israel just took another major step towards West Bank annexation: Qassam Muaddi, Mondoweiss https://mondoweiss.net/2026/08/israel-just-took-another-major-step-towards-west-bank-annexation/

Israeli Forces Kill 3 Palestinians in Gaza, 1 in the West Bank: Kyle Anzalone, Antiwar https://news.antiwar.com/2026/08/23/israeli-forces-kill-3-palestinians-in-gaza-1-in-the-west-bank/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=israeli-forces-kill-3-palestinians-in-gaza-1-in-the-west-bank

White Phosphorous in Southern Lebanon?: MintPress News https://x.com/MintPressNews/status/2091927673828180153?s=20

More Attacks in Lebanon by Israel: MintPress News https://x.com/MintPressNews/status/2090219427430035553?s=20

‘Israel’ presses attacks on South Lebanon, carries out new explosions: Al Mayadeen English https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/-israel--presses-attacks-on-south-lebanon--carries-out-new-e

Al Shati refugee camp BOMBED: Sarah Wilkinson https://x.com/swilkinsonbc/status/2091909700979740851?s=20



All episode links, found here: https://www.indiemediatoday.com/p/indie-news-now-live-links-08-25-26?r=539iu

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