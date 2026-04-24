⭐ DOJ Lets Homebuilder Screw Victims Over AGAIN, Donor Shell Game, Youtube CENSORS Rovics Again
YouTube CONTINUES to Mess with David Rovics David Rovics
The Shell Game Donors Use to Hide Their Identities: Donald Shaw, Sludge
A Judge Worried a Proposed Settlement Doesn’t Do Enough to Help Victims. The DOJ Is Still Moving Forward.: Zach Despart, ProPublica
I joined Abby and Mikael on Noteworthy for a conversation of AntiZionism vs AntiSemitism
Check Out Our News and Live Streaming Website! Merch link there too...
All episode links, found here: https://www.indiemediatoday.com/p/indie-news-now-live-links-04-21-26
LIVESTREAM Tonight! Kushner's Corruption, Lebanese In Tents, MORE Aid Workers Murdered | IndieNewsNow LIVE! 04-21-26 on INN | Starts at 10pm ET / 7pm PT
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Hi! I’m Indie. “Indie” is not just a person - but a persona and a project representing a fiercely independent, anti-corporate media operation. It’s the voice of a politically unaligned critic and curator who exists outside the traditional Left-Right duopoly. The mission is to seek a trustworthy alternative set of sources apart from the mainstream media (MSM) by championing and amplifying truly independent journalists and perspectives that are corporate-free.
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