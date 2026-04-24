⭐ DOJ Lets Homebuilder Screw Victims Over AGAIN, Donor Shell Game, Youtube CENSORS Rovics Again

YouTube CONTINUES to Mess with David Rovics David Rovics https://substack.com/@davidrovics/note/c-244421983?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=539iu

The Shell Game Donors Use to Hide Their Identities: Donald Shaw, Sludge https://readsludge.com/2026/04/20/the-shell-game-donors-use-to-hide-their-identities/

A Judge Worried a Proposed Settlement Doesn’t Do Enough to Help Victims. The DOJ Is Still Moving Forward.: Zach Despart, ProPublica https://www.propublica.org/article/colony-ridge-settlement-court-hearing-doj

I joined Abby and Mikael on Noteworthy for a conversation of AntiZionism vs AntiSemitism https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SJK_MfOUwKY&t=2s

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All episode links, found here: https://www.indiemediatoday.com/p/indie-news-now-live-links-04-21-26

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