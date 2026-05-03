⭐ Data Center Map, Wikileaks Symposium, Military Budget, Looking Into AIPAC Tracker: Lightning Round!

Open Sourced Data Center Map Worldwide comes online https://x.com/isareksopuro/status/2044037203513270415?s=20 https://trackpolicy.org/

Watch the Wikileaks Symposium that happened last month in Germany Assange Archives https://www.disruptionlab.org/exposing-crimes-is-not-a-crime

Cost of Iran War Not Included in Pentagon’s $1.5 Trillion Budget Request: Dave DeCamp, Antiwar https://news.antiwar.com/2026/04/23/cost-of-iran-war-not-included-in-pentagons-1-5-trillion-budget-request/

Who’s Watching the Watchers? AIPAC Tracker Edition: Robbie Jaeger Robbie Jaeger https://x.com/RobletoFire/status/2047787813794451492?s=20

Check Out Our News and Live Streaming Website! Merch link there too... https://IndieNewsNow.com



All episode links, found here: https://www.indiemediatoday.com/p/indie-news-now-live-links-04-28-26

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