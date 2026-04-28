LIVESTREAM Tonight! Iran, Amal Khalil, Gaza, Obama & Mamdani, Thiel's Plan Post-Trump | IndieNewsNow LIVE! 04-28-26 on INN | Starts at 10pm ET / 7pm PT
Featuring Articles from Independent Journalists and Outlets - Catch IndieNewsNow LIVE! @IndieNewsNow_ @IndLeftNews @IndieMediaToday @GetIndieNews
Stories:
⭐ Charisma Trumps Accountability, Especially With Democrats Like Obama & Mamdani
The Charisma of Empire: Obama, Mamdani and the Erosion of Accountability: Sana Saeed, Views My Own Sana Saeed
https://sanasaeed.substack.com/p/the-charisma-of-empire-obama-mamdani?r=539iu&utm_medium=ios
https://substack.com/@indiemediatoday/note/c-250203284?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=539iu
Interesting Search Result at DuckDuckGo: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=The+Charisma+of+Empire%3A+Obama%2C+Mamdani+and+the+Erosion+of+Accountability&t=opera&ia=web
⭐ Truth About Iran War, Amal Khalil MURDERED in Lebanon, Doctors Without Borders STILL IN Gaza
Trump Contradicted By His Own State Department: Assal Rad Assal Rad
Government Press Release Admits That The U.S. Attacked Iran ‘At The Request’ Of Israel.: The Dissident The Dissident
Left With Nothing But Gimmicks, Trump Gets Bluff Called Again By Confident Iran: Simplicius Simplicius
The mainstream media is ignoring Israel’s role in the killing of journalist Amal Khalil: James North, Mondoweiss Mondoweiss
Doctors Without Borders Continue Humanitarian Work in Gaza Despite Being Banned by Israel: Nikos Georgiades, Unicorn Riot
⭐ Life After Trump in Peter Thiel’s World
Peter Thiel’s Secret Political Network Is Already Planning Life After Trump: Dissent in Bloom Dissent in Bloom 🌻
⭐ Data Center Map, Wikileaks Symposium, Military Budget, Looking Into AIPAC Tracker
Open Sourced Data Center Map Worldwide comes online
Watch the Wikileaks Symposium that happened last month in Germany: Julian Assange Archive
Cost of Iran War Not Included in Pentagon’s $1.5 Trillion Budget Request: Dave DeCamp, Antiwar Dave DeCamp
Who’s Watching the Watchers? AIPAC Tracker Edition: Robbie Jaeger Robbie Jaeger
Check Out Our News and Live Streaming Website! Merch link there too...
⭐ Nataliya Vlchekova, Aspen Martin, RIP Chanda Masta - Please Support Our Friends GoFundMes
Nataliya Vlchekova - Here Legally, Held for more than 8 MONTHS by ICE in Ohio, Deporting Her to Ukraine
#Justice4Aspen - Aspen Martin facing DECADES in prison for drug trafficking for being a passenger in someone else’s RV.
Chanda Masta - Sadly, she lost her fight to cancer on Thursday, April 2 and returned home. Her family still has expenses, so if there’s anything you can do, it’s greatly appreciated. Chanda Masta
The Chanda Masta Fuck Cancer Collection is now available at the Indie News Shop.
“All Good Things” hosted by Oz the Boomer and Pasta Jardula was an excellent livestream Saturday night
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