AI Searchable Epstein Files - Nobel Peace Prize a Regime Change Tool - Self-Deporting Nightmare - Lightning Round!

A clip from How Did We Miss That (ep 181)
Indie
Oct 18, 2025
⭐ AI Searchable Epstein Files - Nobel Peace Prize a Regime Change Tool - Self-Deporting Nightmare - Lightning Round!

  1. Data Hoarder Uses AI to Create Searchable Database of Epstein Files: Jason Koebler, 404 Media

    1. https://www.404media.co/data-hoarder-uses-ai-to-create-searchable-database-of-epstein-files/

  2. The Nobel Peace Prize was Used to Set Up Regime Change in Venezuela. It’s a Global Club.: Dissent in Bloom

    Dissent in Bloom 🌼
    &
    Aalia Mauro

    1. https://substack.com/@aaliam/note/c-165331002?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=539iu

    2. https://www.instagram.com/reel/DPpSssMAFRs/?igsh=Mjh1eDdqOWp2cmVx

      dissentinbloom
      A post shared by @dissentinbloom

    3. https://x.com/thatdayin1992/status/1977003753707651315

  3. “I Don’t Want to Be Here Anymore”: They Tried to Self-Deport, Then Got Stranded in Trump’s America: Melissa Sanchez and Mariam Elba, ProPublica

    1. https://www.propublica.org/article/trump-self-deportation-cbp-home-app

  GoFundMes for our friends who need help - Chanda Masta, Anthony Malecki's sister-in-law, Rich Slutzky

    1. Chanda Masta

      Chanda Masta

      1. https://www.innnewsletter.com/p/chanda-masta-on-independent-media-activism-her-cancer-journey-inn-1-on-1-101125-livestream-replay?r=539iu

      2. https://www.gofundme.com/f/stand-by-chanda-in-her-cancer-fight

        Chanda Masta on Independent Media, Activism & Her Cancer Journey | INN 1-on-1
        In this powerful INN 1-on-1, Indie sits down with longtime independent media creator Chanda Masta (Trailer Park Pundit). They discuss her journey from Bernie Sanders activism to co-founding Roar Media, the challenges of being a woman in independent media, and learning to engineer her own show…
    2. Nataliya Vlchekova - Here Legally, Held by ICE in Ohio, Deporting Her to Ukraine?

      Anthony Malecki

      1. https://x.com/AnthonyMalecki/status/1971055912648602107

      2. https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-nataliyas-legal-fight-with-ice

    3. Rich Slutzky’s Final Expenses for his Dad

      Rich Slutzky

      1. https://substack.com/@counterspin/note/p-175657854?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=539iu

      2. https://substack.com/@counterspin/note/c-164591669?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=539iu

      3. https://substack.com/@counterspin/note/c-165407807?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=539iu

  5. Check Out Our News and Live Streaming Website!

    1. https://IndieNewsNow.com

All episode links, found here: https://www.indiemediatoday.com/p/how-did-we-miss-that-181

Hi! I'm Indie. "Indie" is not just a person - but a persona and a project representing a fiercely independent, anti-corporate media operation. It's the voice of a politically unaligned critic and curator who exists outside the traditional Left-Right duopoly. The mission is to act as a watchdog of the mainstream media (MSM) while championing and amplifying truly independent journalists and perspectives that are corporate-free.

Break free from the media focused on the duopoly and discover the news you’re not supposed to see!

