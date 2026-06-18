⭐ Why I'm BOYCOTTING the World Cup, West Bank Settlements, Gaza Horrors, Israel Kills ANOTHER 3 Year Old
Israel allocates $51M to build 69 illegal settlements in occupied West Bank, watchdog says: Middle East Monitor
Gaza and its people may not survive this phase of ceasefire: Omar Shaban Ismail, Responsible Statecraft
Thousands of Palestinian victims under rubble in Gaza may never be identified: Report
Israel Murders Babies Every Day: Angela K, Antiwar News
Israeli Airstrike in Gaza City Kills Little Boy and His Father: Dave DeCamp, Antiwar
How Gaza Changed Dr Mark Brauner
Israeli-founded spyware firm targeted WhatsApp users in Jordan & Lebanon: The Cradle
“While you’re watching the World Cup, we are being killed”: Sarah Wilkinson
Reminder of what the IDF did to the Palestinian soccer fields. They should be BANNED from International competition.: Ramy Abdul
I am Boycotting the World Cup over FIFA’s Suggestion to have the Palestinian U15 team open vs Israel
“Israel has killed 566 football players in Gaza, almost half the number of players at the #2026WorldCup.”
Palestinians Use Rebar from Bombed Buildings with Duct Tape and Tarp to Make Tents
All episode links, found here: https://www.indiemediatoday.com/p/indie-news-now-live-links-06-16-26?r=539iu
LIVESTREAM Tonight! BOYCOTT the World Cup! UK Courts Support Israel, Crackdown on Anti-AI | IndieNewsNow LIVE! 06-16-26 on INN | Starts at 10pm ET / 7pm PT
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