⭐ Why I'm BOYCOTTING the World Cup, West Bank Settlements, Gaza Horrors, Israel Kills ANOTHER 3 Year Old

Israel allocates $51M to build 69 illegal settlements in occupied West Bank, watchdog says: Middle East Monitor https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20260611-israel-allocates-51m-to-build-69-illegal-settlements-in-occupied-west-bank-watchdog-says/

Gaza and its people may not survive this phase of ceasefire: Omar Shaban Ismail, Responsible Statecraft https://responsiblestatecraft.org/israel-occupation-gaza/

Thousands of Palestinian victims under rubble in Gaza may never be identified: Report https://x.com/PalMediaOrg/status/2066314726527897907?s=20 https://thecradle.co/articles/thousands-of-palestinian-victims-under-rubble-in-gaza-may-never-be-identified-report

Israel Murders Babies Every Day: Angela K, Antiwar News https://x.com/antiwarnews/status/2066558070579216555?s=46&t=l_iy3TIb0ynzeH0gjwLxAA

Israeli Airstrike in Gaza City Kills Little Boy and His Father: Dave DeCamp, Antiwar https://x.com/DecampDave/status/2066691499052470700?s=20

How Gaza Changed Dr Mark Brauner https://www.instagram.com/reels/DYU7K5wxhVb/

Israeli-founded spyware firm targeted WhatsApp users in Jordan & Lebanon: The Cradle https://x.com/thecradlemedia/status/2065753468611051592?s=46&t=l_iy3TIb0ynzeH0gjwLxAA

“While you’re watching the World Cup, we are being killed”: Sarah Wilkinson https://x.com/swilkinsonbc/status/2066460068216733932?s=20

Reminder of what the IDF did to the Palestinian soccer fields. They should be BANNED from International competition.: Ramy Abdul https://x.com/RamAbdu/status/2065827864495136914?s=20

I am Boycotting the World Cup over FIFA’s Suggestion to have the Palestinian U15 team open vs Israel https://substack.com/@indiemediatoday/note/c-276899670?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=539iu

“Israel has killed 566 football players in Gaza, almost half the number of players at the #2026WorldCup.” https://x.com/ultras_antifaa/status/2066471654486618364?s=46&t=l_iy3TIb0ynzeH0gjwLxAA

Palestinians Use Rebar from Bombed Buildings with Duct Tape and Tarp to Make Tents https://www.instagram.com/reels/DZVGS15Eim4/



All episode links, found here: https://www.indiemediatoday.com/p/indie-news-now-live-links-06-16-26?r=539iu

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