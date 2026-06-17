LIVESTREAM Tonight! BOYCOTT the World Cup! UK Courts Support Israel, Crackdown on Anti-AI | IndieNewsNow LIVE! 06-16-26 on INN | Starts at 10pm ET / 7pm PT
Featuring Articles from Independent Journalists and Outlets - Catch IndieNewsNow LIVE! @IndieNewsNow_ @IndLeftNews @IndieMediaToday @GetIndieNews
Stories:
⭐ US Government Setting Up to Justify State Violence in the Future Over AI Unrest
Over 1,000 pages of leaked documents confirm federal agencies are bracing for a massive wave of anti-AI RIOTS and domestic unrest in the coming years.: Jason Bassler
DHS Docs: Govt Bracing for Nationwide Anti-AI Riots, Preparing to Crack Down on Dissent: Alan MacLeod, Mintpress News
⭐ BOYCOTT the World Cup, West Bank Settlements, Gaza Horrors, Israel Kills ANOTHER 3 Year Old
Israel allocates $51M to build 69 illegal settlements in occupied West Bank, watchdog says: Middle East Monitor
Gaza and its people may not survive this phase of ceasefire: Omar Shaban Ismail, Responsible Statecraft
Thousands of Palestinian victims under rubble in Gaza may never be identified: Report
Israel Murders Babies Every Day: Angela K, Antiwar News
Israeli Airstrike in Gaza City Kills Little Boy and His Father: Dave DeCamp, Antiwar
How Gaza Changed Dr Mark Brauner
Israeli-founded spyware firm targeted WhatsApp users in Jordan & Lebanon: The Cradle
“While you’re watching the World Cup, we are being killed”: Sarah Wilkinson
Reminder of what the IDF did to the Palestinian soccer fields. They should be BANNED from International competition.: Ramy Abdul
I am Boycotting the World Cup over FIFA’s Suggestion to have the Palestinian U15 team open vs Israel
“Israel has killed 566 football players in Gaza, almost half the number of players at the #2026WorldCup.”
Palestinians Use Rebar from Bombed Buildings with Duct Tape and Tarp to Make Tents
⭐ UK Continues to Serve as Enabler and Defender of Genocide and Ethnic Cleansing
Palestine Action defendants have been sentenced for a combined total of more than 25 years.: Declassifed UK
https://x.com/declassifieduk/status/2065492190734754140?s=46&t=l_iy3TIb0ynzeH0gjwLxAA
Palestine Action activists sentenced as terrorists: John McEvoy and Dania Akkad, Declassified UK
https://www.declassifieduk.org/palestine-action-activists-will-be-sentenced-as-terrorists/
The defendants were never charged or found guilty of terrorism, but were sentenced as terrorists
https://x.com/shambles151/status/2065895062358159473?s=46&t=l_iy3TIb0ynzeH0gjwLxAA
Great video by Double Down News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CyaI81XIuVg&pp=ugUHEgVlbi1HQg%3D%3D
Anti-Zionist Jew in the UK infiltrates Gaza land sale & disrupts before being escorted out: Jewish Antizionist Action
https://www.instagram.com/reel/DZkCHyaM4qO/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==
https://www.instagram.com/reel/DZkUM9tMz_u/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==
⭐ Ending Corporate Influence? Control Your News Feed! CJ Hopkins Sentencing, Bari Weiss Fails Upwards
It’s Possible to End Corporate Influence in Politics: Sonali Kolhatkar, OtherWords
How To Create A Custom News Feed Free From Algorithm Manipulation: Caitlin Johnstone
The Possibility Of Bari Weiss Being Installed As Head Of CNN Is Part Of Israel’s Information War.: The Dissident
The Continued Persecution of CJ Hopkins by the sovereign nation of Germany: Consent Factory
⭐ Words of Will, Nataliya Vlchekova, Aspen Martin, RIP Chanda Masta - GoFundMes Need Help
Words of Will - his wife Elizabeth was diagnosed with breast cancer recently. She had her hours reduced to part time and he is doing door dash while taking care of 2 kids and her. They have no help.
Nataliya Vlchekova - Here Legally, Held for more than 8 MONTHS by ICE in Ohio, Deporting Her to Ukraine
#Justice4Aspen - Aspen Martin facing DECADES in prison for drug trafficking for being a passenger in someone else’s RV.
Chanda Masta - Sadly, she lost her fight to cancer on Thursday, April 2 and returned home. If there’s anything you can do, it’s greatly appreciated.
The Chanda Masta Fuck Cancer Collection is now available at the Indie News Shop.
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