Stories:

⭐ US Government Setting Up to Justify State Violence in the Future Over AI Unrest

Over 1,000 pages of leaked documents confirm federal agencies are bracing for a massive wave of anti-AI RIOTS and domestic unrest in the coming years.: Jason Bassler https://x.com/JasonBassler1/status/2065453891647627393?s=20

DHS Docs: Govt Bracing for Nationwide Anti-AI Riots, Preparing to Crack Down on Dissent: Alan MacLeod, Mintpress News https://www.mintpressnews.com/dhs-docs-govt-bracing-for-nationwide-anti-ai-riots-preparing-to-crack-down-on-dissent/290985/



⭐ BOYCOTT the World Cup, West Bank Settlements, Gaza Horrors, Israel Kills ANOTHER 3 Year Old

Israel allocates $51M to build 69 illegal settlements in occupied West Bank, watchdog says: Middle East Monitor https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20260611-israel-allocates-51m-to-build-69-illegal-settlements-in-occupied-west-bank-watchdog-says/

Gaza and its people may not survive this phase of ceasefire: Omar Shaban Ismail, Responsible Statecraft https://responsiblestatecraft.org/israel-occupation-gaza/

Thousands of Palestinian victims under rubble in Gaza may never be identified: Report https://x.com/PalMediaOrg/status/2066314726527897907?s=20 https://thecradle.co/articles/thousands-of-palestinian-victims-under-rubble-in-gaza-may-never-be-identified-report

Israel Murders Babies Every Day: Angela K, Antiwar News https://x.com/antiwarnews/status/2066558070579216555?s=46&t=l_iy3TIb0ynzeH0gjwLxAA

Israeli Airstrike in Gaza City Kills Little Boy and His Father: Dave DeCamp, Antiwar https://x.com/DecampDave/status/2066691499052470700?s=20

How Gaza Changed Dr Mark Brauner https://www.instagram.com/reels/DYU7K5wxhVb/

Israeli-founded spyware firm targeted WhatsApp users in Jordan & Lebanon: The Cradle https://x.com/thecradlemedia/status/2065753468611051592?s=46&t=l_iy3TIb0ynzeH0gjwLxAA

“While you’re watching the World Cup, we are being killed”: Sarah Wilkinson https://x.com/swilkinsonbc/status/2066460068216733932?s=20

Reminder of what the IDF did to the Palestinian soccer fields. They should be BANNED from International competition.: Ramy Abdul https://x.com/RamAbdu/status/2065827864495136914?s=20

I am Boycotting the World Cup over FIFA’s Suggestion to have the Palestinian U15 team open vs Israel https://substack.com/@indiemediatoday/note/c-276899670?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=539iu

“Israel has killed 566 football players in Gaza, almost half the number of players at the #2026WorldCup.” https://x.com/ultras_antifaa/status/2066471654486618364?s=46&t=l_iy3TIb0ynzeH0gjwLxAA

Palestinians Use Rebar from Bombed Buildings with Duct Tape and Tarp to Make Tents https://www.instagram.com/reels/DZVGS15Eim4/



⭐ UK Continues to Serve as Enabler and Defender of Genocide and Ethnic Cleansing

Palestine Action defendants have been sentenced for a combined total of more than 25 years.: Declassifed UK

https://x.com/declassifieduk/status/2065492190734754140?s=46&t=l_iy3TIb0ynzeH0gjwLxAA

Palestine Action activists sentenced as terrorists: John McEvoy and Dania Akkad, Declassified UK

https://www.declassifieduk.org/palestine-action-activists-will-be-sentenced-as-terrorists/

The defendants were never charged or found guilty of terrorism, but were sentenced as terrorists

https://x.com/shambles151/status/2065895062358159473?s=46&t=l_iy3TIb0ynzeH0gjwLxAA

Great video by Double Down News

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CyaI81XIuVg&pp=ugUHEgVlbi1HQg%3D%3D

Anti-Zionist Jew in the UK infiltrates Gaza land sale & disrupts before being escorted out: Jewish Antizionist Action

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DZkCHyaM4qO/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DZkUM9tMz_u/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

⭐ Ending Corporate Influence? Control Your News Feed! CJ Hopkins Sentencing, Bari Weiss Fails Upwards

⭐ Words of Will, Nataliya Vlchekova, Aspen Martin, RIP Chanda Masta - GoFundMes Need Help

Words of Will - his wife Elizabeth was diagnosed with breast cancer recently. She had her hours reduced to part time and he is doing door dash while taking care of 2 kids and her. They have no help. https://x.com/Words_Of_Will_/status/2058576579656102008?s=20 https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-elizabeth-her-boys-through-breast-cancer

Nataliya Vlchekova - Here Legally, Held for more than 8 MONTHS by ICE in Ohio, Deporting Her to Ukraine https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-nataliyas-legal-fight-with-ice

#Justice4Aspen - Aspen Martin facing DECADES in prison for drug trafficking for being a passenger in someone else’s RV. LinkTree: https://linktr.ee/Justice4Aspen https://gofund.me/fd8c305c9

Chanda Masta - Sadly, she lost her fight to cancer on Thursday, April 2 and returned home. If there’s anything you can do, it’s greatly appreciated.

The Chanda Masta Fuck Cancer Collection is now available at the Indie News Shop. https://indienewsshop.itemorder.com/shop/category/663020/ https://indiemediaawards.substack.com/p/chanda-masta?r=539iu



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