⭐ Venezuela -- A Deep Analysis of the Trump Admin’s Disgraceful Actions
Netanyahu is the actual POTUS: Dr. Rahmeh Aladwan
Trump “peace bombs” Caracas: Vanessa Beeley vanessa beeley
Same Dangerous Playbook: Eva Bartlett Eva Karene Bartlett
The USA is the Greatest Threat to Global Peace & Stability: Jason Hickel Jason Hickel
Gangster Capitalism Wrapped in Imperialism: Carlos Latuff
How Broken Are We?: Hadi Nasrallah
Add “taking a photograph of a detainee to humiliate them” to the list of War Crimes: Richard Medhurst Richard Medhurst
Let’s remind people that I’ve been talking about Venezuela for months. This is a frustrating escalation, but not really a surprise.
Trump’s Venezuela Ramp-Up - August 12, 2025
Venezuela: America’s Next War? - August 24, 2025
Nobel Peace Prize a Regime Change Tool - October 12, 2025
Trump Planning to Attack Venezuela Unprovoked, Using “Drugs” as Excuse for Invasion - October 26, 2025
Venezuela: Another US Act of War - Airspace Illegally Closed By Trump Admin - December 2, 2025
What’s the US Military Doing in Venezuela and Somalia? - December 9, 2025
Scary how predictable it was: Dissent in Bloom Dissent in Bloom
CIA Played Instrumental Role in Maduro Kidnapping: Jeremy Kuzmarov, Covert Action Magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov
Here’s Biden in 1989. Does this sound familiar?: Reef Breland Reef Breland
They were still bombing boats on New Year’s Eve: Venezuelanalysis
Trump is just Reagan 6.0: GenXGirl1994 GenXGirl1994
Starmer has to wait for marching orders from his superiors in the US: Matt Kennard Matt Kennard
Corporate Media got its talking points: “dictator” - but How?: Collin Radix-Carter Collin (Ogbonna) Radix-Carter
Normalizing imperialism. He wasn’t kidnapped, He was “Captured” if you ask corporate media: Assal Rad Assal Rad
Brainwashing, narrative and propaganda flying everywhere: David Icke David Icke
Trump abducts elderly Venezuelan couple because taking hostages is good now: Normal Island News Normal Island News
14 Points on The Kidnapping: Vanessa Beeley vanessa beeley
The Indictment Itself? Amateur Hour: Esha, Historicly Pod Esha
Maduro’s lawyer, Bruce Pollack, is the same man who got Julian Assange out of Belmarsh: RT
There’s the Bitcoin angle, which Machado also is in favor of
Then there’s the looking glass: Sir Escanor 🔥Sir Escanor (𝘏𝘰𝘱𝘪𝘶𝘮 𝘚𝘭𝘢𝘺𝘦𝘳)🔥
What Are The Issac Accords, and How Do They Relate To The Coup In Venezuela?: The Dissident The Dissident
All episode links, found here: https://www.indiemediatoday.com/p/indie-news-now-live-01-06-26-links
