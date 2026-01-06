Stories:

⭐ Somali Daycare FRAUD?! Or MAJOR Distraction & Divisive Talking Point?

Holy Crap - it worked in one way. Walz is no longer seeking reelection: Axios https://www.axios.com/local/twin-cities/2026/01/05/tim-walz-drop-out-minnesota-governor-race



⭐ Venezuela -- A Deep Analysis of the Trump Admin’s Disgraceful

Netanyahu is the actual POTUS: Dr. Rahmeh Aladwan https://x.com/doctor_rahmeh/status/2007432478521221431?s=20



Trump “peace bombs” Caracas: Vanessa Beeley vanessa beeley https://x.com/VanessaBeeley/status/2007344942033842654



Same Dangerous Playbook: Eva Bartlett Eva Karene Bartlett https://x.com/EvaKBartlett/status/2007349535153017337?s=20



The USA is the Greatest Threat to Global Peace & Stability: Jason Hickel Jason Hickel https://x.com/jasonhickel/status/2007467798075723887



Gangster Capitalism Wrapped in Imperialism: Carlos Latuff Carlos Latuff https://x.com/LatuffCartoons/status/2007477042795757736?s=20



How Broken Are We?: Hadi Nasrallah https://x.com/hadinasrallah/status/2007813358108504459?s=46&t=l_iy3TIb0ynzeH0gjwLxAA



Add “taking a photograph of a detainee to humiliate them” to the list of War Crimes: Richard Medhurst Richard Medhurst https://x.com/richimedhurst/status/2007563418866192386?s=20



Let’s remind people that I’ve been talking about Venezuela for months, this is a frustrating escalation but not really a surprise. Trump’s Venezuela Ramp-Up - August 12, 2025 Venezuela: America’s Next War? - August 24, 2025 Nobel Peace Prize a Regime Change Tool - October 12, 2025 Trump Planning to Attack Venezuela Unprovoked, Using “Drugs” as Excuse for Invasion - October 26, 2025 Venezuela: Another US Act of War - Airspace Illegally Closed By Trump Admin - December 2, 2025 What’s the US Military Doing in Venezuela and Somalia? - December 9, 2025



Scary how predictable it was: Dissent in Bloom Dissent in Bloom https://substack.com/@dissentinbloom/note/c-194976761?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=539iu



CIA Played Instrumental Role in Maduro Kidnapping: Jeremy Kuzmarov, Covert Action Magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov https://open.substack.com/pub/jeremykuzmarov/p/cia-played-instrumental-role-in-maduro?utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=web



Here’s Biden in 1989. Does this sound familiar?: Reef Breland Reef Breland https://x.com/ReefBreland/status/2007370706879660492?s=20



They were still bombing boats on New Year’s Eve: Venezuelanalysis https://x.com/venanalysis/status/2006810334326304822?s=20



Trump is just Reagan 6.0: GenXGirl1994 GenXGirl1994 https://x.com/GenXGirl1994/status/2007442524869194008?s=20



Starmer has to wait for marching orders from his superiors in the US: Matt Kennard Matt Kennard https://x.com/kennardmatt/status/2007451583387226329



Corporate Media got its talking points: “dictator” - but How?: Collin Radix-Carter https://x.com/ogbonna_collin/status/2007594179850055972?s=46



Normalizing imperialism. He wasn’t kidnapped, He was “Captured” if you ask corporate media: Assal Rad https://x.com/indleftnews/status/2007873057789301057?s=46&t=l_iy3TIb0ynzeH0gjwLxAA



Brainwashing, narrative and propaganda flying everywhere: David Icke https://x.com/davidicke/status/2007793218587709779?s=20



Trump abducts elderly Venezuelan couple because taking hostages is good now: Normal Island News https://open.substack.com/pub/normalislandnews/p/trump-abducts-elderly-venezuelan?utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=web



14 Points on The Kidnapping: Vanessa Beeley vanessa beeley https://thewallwillfall.org/2026/01/04/14-points-on-trump-kidnap-of-venezuelan-president-maduro-on-the-sixth-anniversary-of-the-trump-assassination-of-haj-qassem-soleimani/



The Indictment Itself? Amateur Hour: Esha https://x.com/eshalegal/status/2007740157034955068?s=46&t=l_iy3TIb0ynzeH0gjwLxAA



Maduro’s lawyer, Bruce Pollack, is the same man who got Julian Assange out of Belmarsh: RT https://x.com/rt_com/status/2008210516427047090?s=46



There’s the Bitcoin angle, which Machado also is in favor of https://x.com/BitcoinMagazine/status/1831730496373477548?s=20



⭐ Gaza: Zero Consequences, Zero Journalists. Targeting Spreads to the Five Eyes, More Apartheid

⭐ Ecuador’s New President, Jacques Baud Sanctions, CBP Awful, OWNED Military: Lightning Round!

⭐ GoFundMes - Chanda Masta, Nataliya Vlchekova, Aspen Martin

Chanda Masta - still fighting for her life. New update and Third Line Treatment https://www.gofundme.com/f/stand-by-chanda-in-her-cancer-fight

Nataliya Vlchekova - Here Legally, Held for MONTHS by ICE in Ohio, Deporting Her to Ukraine “Nataliya is being deported for not filing paperwork on time” https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-nataliyas-legal-fight-with-ice

#Justice4Aspen - Aspen Martin facing DECADES in prison for drug trafficking for being a passenger in someone else’s RV. LinkTree: https://linktr.ee/Justice4Aspen https://gofund.me/fd8c305c9

Check Out Our News and Live Streaming Website! Merch link there too... https://indienewsnow.com/



Watch LIVE Everywhere!

Share Indie Media Today Help fund the media you want to see! Indie Media Today and Indie News Network operate on a “Value for Value system.”

Everything we do is free to all. We don’t paywall our content, but we do need - and deeply appreciate - your support in order to keep running. One way to do that is with a monthly or annual subscription here.

A $5/mo subscription here or on Ko-Fi.com helps us continue to produce quality content that challenges mainstream corporate funded narratives & amplify independent voices.

Please support your favorite Indie Media creators!

About the Show

IndieNewsNow LIVE! covers stories corporate media doesn’t want to tell, and from an angle they would NEVER tell it.. Each episode, we showcase the work of dedicated independent reporters, researchers, and grassroots news outlets who are digging deeper on issues that matter, free from advertiser and corporate influence. Break free from the media focused on the duopoly and discover the news you’re not supposed to see.

Join Indie LIVE every Tuesday night here and at IndieNews Network (INN) at 10pm ET / 7pm PT on YouTube, Rumble, Bitchute, Odysee, Twitch, Kick, X, Substack and self-hosted at IndieNewsNow.

Perfect for viewers who:

Are skeptical of corporate-controlled news narratives

Want to be more deeply informed on critical issues

Believe in supporting independent journalism

Feel like there’s always more to the story

Subscribe to Indie News Network and hit the bell 🔔 so you never miss an episode. Stay informed with the stories that matter, but don’t always make the front page.

Share

Credits:

⭐ Host, Producer, Stream & Podcast Engineer, Clip Editor: Indie Left Indie

⭐ Technical Director: Reef Breland Reef Breland

⭐ Thumbnails & Outro: Indie & & Zago Brothers Lucio Zago

⭐ Music: “Redpilled” by Jesse Jett & “Depop Culture” by Jesse Jett Jesse Jett

Indie’s Links:

INN Links:

Hi! I’m Indie. “Indie” is not just a person - but a persona and a project representing a fiercely independent, anti-corporate media operation. It’s the voice of a politically unaligned critic and curator who exists outside the traditional Left-Right duopoly. The mission is to act as a watchdog of the mainstream media (MSM) while championing and amplifying truly independent journalists and perspectives that are corporate-free.

Break free from the media focused on the duopoly and discover the news you’re not supposed to see!