LIVESTREAM Tonight! Venezuela: Maduro KIDNAPPED! Journalists TARGETED - Somalis SMEARED | IndieNewsNow LIVE! 01-06-26 on INN | Starts at 10pm ET
Stories:
⭐ Somali Daycare FRAUD?! Or MAJOR Distraction & Divisive Talking Point?
ANALYSIS: Somali Fraud in Minnesota?: Indie, Indie Media Today
Mossad Op?: Russell Dobular and GenXGirl 1994 GenXGirl1994
Who’s Playing this Op?: Sir Escanor 🔥Sir Escanor (𝘏𝘰𝘱𝘪𝘶𝘮 𝘚𝘭𝘢𝘺𝘦𝘳)🔥
Do legit investigative journalists launch memecoins?: Michel DeCryptadamus ⚯ Michel de Cryptadamus ⚯
Do legit investigative journalists sell merch showcasing a spelling error from one of the subjects he was “investigating”?: Collin Radix-Carter Collin (Ogbonna) Radix-Carter
If it were your kid, would you want them to let this rando kid and old dude in?: Misty Winston Misty Winston
Holy Crap - it worked in one way. Walz is no longer seeking reelection: Axios
⭐ Venezuela -- A Deep Analysis of the Trump Admin’s Disgraceful
Netanyahu is the actual POTUS: Dr. Rahmeh Aladwan
Trump “peace bombs” Caracas: Vanessa Beeley vanessa beeley
Same Dangerous Playbook: Eva Bartlett Eva Karene Bartlett
The USA is the Greatest Threat to Global Peace & Stability: Jason Hickel Jason Hickel
Gangster Capitalism Wrapped in Imperialism: Carlos Latuff Carlos Latuff
How Broken Are We?: Hadi Nasrallah
Add “taking a photograph of a detainee to humiliate them” to the list of War Crimes: Richard Medhurst Richard Medhurst
Let’s remind people that I’ve been talking about Venezuela for months, this is a frustrating escalation but not really a surprise.
Trump’s Venezuela Ramp-Up - August 12, 2025
Venezuela: America’s Next War? - August 24, 2025
Nobel Peace Prize a Regime Change Tool - October 12, 2025
Trump Planning to Attack Venezuela Unprovoked, Using “Drugs” as Excuse for Invasion - October 26, 2025
Venezuela: Another US Act of War - Airspace Illegally Closed By Trump Admin - December 2, 2025
What’s the US Military Doing in Venezuela and Somalia? - December 9, 2025
Scary how predictable it was: Dissent in Bloom Dissent in Bloom
CIA Played Instrumental Role in Maduro Kidnapping: Jeremy Kuzmarov, Covert Action Magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov
Here’s Biden in 1989. Does this sound familiar?: Reef Breland Reef Breland
They were still bombing boats on New Year’s Eve: Venezuelanalysis
Trump is just Reagan 6.0: GenXGirl1994 GenXGirl1994
Starmer has to wait for marching orders from his superiors in the US: Matt Kennard Matt Kennard
Corporate Media got its talking points: “dictator” - but How?: Collin Radix-Carter
Normalizing imperialism. He wasn’t kidnapped, He was “Captured” if you ask corporate media: Assal Rad
Brainwashing, narrative and propaganda flying everywhere: David Icke
Trump abducts elderly Venezuelan couple because taking hostages is good now: Normal Island News
14 Points on The Kidnapping: Vanessa Beeley vanessa beeley
The Indictment Itself? Amateur Hour: Esha
Maduro’s lawyer, Bruce Pollack, is the same man who got Julian Assange out of Belmarsh: RT
There’s the Bitcoin angle, which Machado also is in favor of
Then there’s the looking glass: 🔥Sir Escanor (𝘏𝘰𝘱𝘪𝘶𝘮 𝘚𝘭𝘢𝘺𝘦𝘳)🔥
What Are The Issac Accords, and How Do They Relate To The Coup In Venezuela?: The Dissident The Dissident
⭐ Gaza: Zero Consequences, Zero Journalists. Targeting Spreads to the Five Eyes, More Apartheid
Two Years, One Million Dead, Zero Consequences: What Did Israel Lose? Nothing.: Karim Bettache, BettBeat Media BettBeat Media
Israeli Lawmakers Push Bill to Restrict Muslim Call to Prayer across Palestine: The Palestine Chronicle The Palestine Chronicle
This is what apartheid looks like: Assal Rad
If You Murder All the Journalists, There’s Nobody Left to Report Genocide: Assal Rad
Israel put Caitlin Johnstone at the top of a list of anti-Semitic Australians
Speaking of which, someone in Israel was searching Google for Ricky and Council Estate Media recently too...
⭐ Ecuador’s New President, Jacques Baud Sanctions, CBP Awful, OWNED Military: Lightning Round!
Prospera’s Preferred Candidate Emerges in Educador: Shanley
Sanctioning More Individuals - Another Silencing Method. Example: Jacques Baud: Thomas Karat
How Corporations View (and Own) the U.S. Military: Christian Sorensen, The Business of War Christian
CBP continues to be horrible: Aaron Reichlin-Melnick Aaron Reichlin-Melnick
⭐ GoFundMes - Chanda Masta, Nataliya Vlchekova, Aspen Martin
Chanda Masta - still fighting for her life. New update and Third Line Treatment
Nataliya Vlchekova - Here Legally, Held for MONTHS by ICE in Ohio, Deporting Her to Ukraine
“Nataliya is being deported for not filing paperwork on time”
https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-nataliyas-legal-fight-with-ice
#Justice4Aspen - Aspen Martin facing DECADES in prison for drug trafficking for being a passenger in someone else’s RV.
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-mdXxTOP8Y8
