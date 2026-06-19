⭐ UK Continues to Serve as Enabler and Defender of Genocide and Ethnic Cleansing

Palestine Action defendants have been sentenced for a combined total of more than 25 years.: Declassifed UK https://x.com/declassifieduk/status/2065492190734754140?s=46&t=l_iy3TIb0ynzeH0gjwLxAA

Palestine Action activists sentenced as terrorists: John McEvoy and Dania Akkad, Declassified UK https://www.declassifieduk.org/palestine-action-activists-will-be-sentenced-as-terrorists/

The defendants were never charged or found guilty of terrorism, but were sentenced as terrorists https://x.com/shambles151/status/2065895062358159473?s=46&t=l_iy3TIb0ynzeH0gjwLxAA

Great video by Double Down News https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CyaI81XIuVg&pp=ugUHEgVlbi1HQg%3D%3D

Anti-Zionist Jew in the UK infiltrates Gaza land sale & disrupts before being escorted out: Jewish Antizionist Action https://www.instagram.com/reel/DZkCHyaM4qO/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA== https://www.instagram.com/reel/DZkUM9tMz_u/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==



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