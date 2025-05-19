Indie Media Today

Trump Admin, ICE & DHS vs Judges, Congress and Everyone Else

A clip from How Did We Miss That (ep 160)
May 19, 2025

⭐ Trump Admin, ICE & DHS vs Judges, Congress and Everyone Else

References:

  Another Man Ordered Home by a Federal Judge. The Trump Administration Refuses Again: Dissent in Bloom

    Dissent in Bloom

    https://dissentinbloom.substack.com/p/another-man-ordered-home-by-a-federal

      Dissent in Bloom
      Another Man Ordered Home by a Federal Judge. The Trump Administration Refuses Again.
      “We don’t skip to the end and say, ‘We all know how this is going to end.’ Process is important…
      Read more
      7 months ago · 2388 likes · 111 comments · Dissent in Bloom

  As the Department of Homeland Security Grows More Violent, Has It Reached the Point of No Return?: Arturo Dominguez, Decolonized Journalism

    Arturo Dominguez

    https://extremearturo.substack.com/p/as-the-department-of-homeland-security

      Decolonized Journalism
      As the Department of Homeland Security Grows More Violent, Has It Reached the Point of No Return?
      After many noncitizens have been kidnapped off the street and detained for exercising their constitutionally protected rights, such as free speech or freedom of expression via their tattoos or the clothes they wear, and hundreds being renditioned to inhumane prisons…
      Read more
      7 months ago · 72 likes · 1 comment · Arturo Dominguez

All episode links, found here: https://www.indiemediatoday.com/p/how-did-we-miss-that-160

